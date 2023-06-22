Though last week's U.S. Open is technically a more prestigious trophy, this week's Travelers Championship will pay just as much money out to its participants. The Travelers and its $20 million purse mark the ninth and final designated event of the PGA Tour's 2023 regular season.
While The Open Championship and three FedEx Cup Playoff events will follow, The Open as a major falls outside of the designated event criteria, and the other three are all outside of the Tour's regular season.
It's been quite a year for the designated events, too. Nearly each one of the first eight big ones brought about a great tournament and a quality champion. Here are your first eight such champions of 2023:
- Tournament of Champions -- Jon Rahm
- Phoenix Open -- Scottie Scheffler
- Genesis Invitational -- Jon Rahm
- Arnold Palmer Invitational -- Kurt Kitayama
- Dell Technologies Match Play -- Sam Burns
- RBC Heritage -- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Wells Fargo Championship -- Wyndham Clark
- The Memorial Tournament -- Viktor Hovland
With nearly every player from the top 50 in the world in Connecticut this week, you can expect an equally great winner when the dust settles at TPC River Highlands on Sunday. It will be expensive dust, too, with the top three all receiving over $1 million and the top 11 all securing over $500,000. The top 36 all get over $100,000, and everyone who makes the cut receives over $40,000, which is tremendous when you consider that the $20 million total purse is almost half of what the total PGA Tour purse ($53 million) was just 30 years ago.
2023 Travelers Championship purse, prize money
Total purse: $20 million
1st (Winner) — $3,600,000
2nd — $2,180,000
3rd — $1,380,000
4th — $980,000
5th — $820,000
6th — $725,000
7th — $675,000
8th — $625,000
9th — $585,000
10th — $545,000
11th — $505,000
12th — $465,000
13th — $425,000
14th — $385,000
15th — $365,000
16th — $345,000
17th — $325,000
18th — $305,000
19th — $285,000
20th — $265,000
21st — $245,000
22nd — $225,000
23rd — $209,000
24th — $193,000
25th — $177,000
26th — $161,000
27th — $155,000
28th — $149,000
29th — $143,000
30th — $137,000
31st — $131,000
32nd — $125,000
33rd — $119,000
34th — $114,000
35th — $109,000
36th — $104,000
37th — $99,000
38th — $95,000
39th — $91,000
40th — $87,000
41st — $83,000
42nd — $79,000
43rd — $75,000
44th — $71,000
45th — $67,000
46th — $63,000
47th — $59,000
48th — $55,800
49th — $53,000
50th — $51,400
51st — $50,200
52nd — $49,000
53rd — $48,200
54th — $47,400
55th — $47,000
56th — $46,600
57th — $46,200
58th — $45,800
59th — $45,400
60th — $45,000
61st — $44,600
62nd — $44,200
63rd — $43,800
64th — $43,400
65th — $43,000