Though last week's U.S. Open is technically a more prestigious trophy, this week's Travelers Championship will pay just as much money out to its participants. The Travelers and its $20 million purse mark the ninth and final designated event of the PGA Tour's 2023 regular season.

While The Open Championship and three FedEx Cup Playoff events will follow, The Open as a major falls outside of the designated event criteria, and the other three are all outside of the Tour's regular season.

It's been quite a year for the designated events, too. Nearly each one of the first eight big ones brought about a great tournament and a quality champion. Here are your first eight such champions of 2023:

Tournament of Champions -- Jon Rahm

Phoenix Open -- Scottie Scheffler

Genesis Invitational -- Jon Rahm

Arnold Palmer Invitational -- Kurt Kitayama

Dell Technologies Match Play -- Sam Burns

RBC Heritage -- Matt Fitzpatrick

Wells Fargo Championship -- Wyndham Clark

The Memorial Tournament -- Viktor Hovland

With nearly every player from the top 50 in the world in Connecticut this week, you can expect an equally great winner when the dust settles at TPC River Highlands on Sunday. It will be expensive dust, too, with the top three all receiving over $1 million and the top 11 all securing over $500,000. The top 36 all get over $100,000, and everyone who makes the cut receives over $40,000, which is tremendous when you consider that the $20 million total purse is almost half of what the total PGA Tour purse ($53 million) was just 30 years ago.

2023 Travelers Championship purse, prize money

Total purse: $20 million

1st (Winner) — $3,600,000

2nd — $2,180,000

3rd — $1,380,000

4th — $980,000

5th — $820,000

6th — $725,000

7th — $675,000

8th — $625,000

9th — $585,000

10th — $545,000

11th — $505,000

12th — $465,000

13th — $425,000

14th — $385,000

15th — $365,000

16th — $345,000

17th — $325,000

18th — $305,000

19th — $285,000

20th — $265,000

21st — $245,000

22nd — $225,000

23rd — $209,000

24th — $193,000

25th — $177,000

26th — $161,000

27th — $155,000

28th — $149,000

29th — $143,000

30th — $137,000

31st — $131,000

32nd — $125,000

33rd — $119,000

34th — $114,000

35th — $109,000

36th — $104,000

37th — $99,000

38th — $95,000

39th — $91,000

40th — $87,000

41st — $83,000

42nd — $79,000

43rd — $75,000

44th — $71,000

45th — $67,000

46th — $63,000

47th — $59,000

48th — $55,800

49th — $53,000

50th — $51,400

51st — $50,200

52nd — $49,000

53rd — $48,200

54th — $47,400

55th — $47,000

56th — $46,600

57th — $46,200

58th — $45,800

59th — $45,400

60th — $45,000

61st — $44,600

62nd — $44,200

63rd — $43,800

64th — $43,400

65th — $43,000