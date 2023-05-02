The PGA DFS player pool will be stocked with talented golfers for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. Major champions Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are part of the Wells Fargo Championship 2023 field, and they'll certainly be among the top daily Fantasy golf picks this week. McIlroy has won this event three times in his career, Spieth has finished T-4 or better in three of his last four starts, and Thomas won his first major championship at Quail Hollow in 2017.

However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, which gets underway on Thursday, May 4. Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the Mexico Open, McClure's top PGA DFS picks included Eric Cole at $7,500 on DraftKings and $9,100 on FanDuel. The result: Cole secured a T-5 finish after shooting 16-under par. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $8,600 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top golf DFS picks for the Wells Fargo Championship 2023.

Top 2023 Wells Fargo Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Wells Fargo Championship 2023 is Cameron Young at $8,700 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel. Young enters this week's event full of confidence after finishing T-10 or better in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour.

The 25-year-old American has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups at Quail Hollow. In fact, Young is currently ranked third in driving distance (316.5), fourth in birdie average (4.75) and 12th in strokes gained: off the tee (.617). He also ranks inside the top 30 in strokes gained: approach to green (.658) and putting average (1.725). Those impressive stats make Young a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Justin Thomas at $8,900 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. Thomas has had success at Quail Hollow in his career, winning the PGA Championship in 2017 for his first major title.

The 30-year-old is now a seasoned winner on the PGA Tour, securing a total of 15 victories and two major championships. He also enters this week's event ranked first in strokes gained: around-the-green (.583), 18th in birdie average (4.26) and 21st in one-putt percentage (43.27%), making him a solid building block for your PGA DFS strategy. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 Wells Fargo Championship DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete Wells Fargo Championship DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.