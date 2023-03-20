It will be a change of pace, and a long grind, for the world's best PGA Tour players when they tee off Wednesday at the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. When it's all said and done, the finalists will play seven mentally draining rounds over five days at Austin Country Club. But many of the golfers in the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field have felt plenty of pressure before. They include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, second-ranked Jon Rahm and No. 3 Rory McIlroy, along with a slew of former Match Play winners and major champions. When setting WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play fantasy lineups, determining how players fare in this format is critical.

Scheffler is the defending champion and 7-1 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, so is he a no-brainer for any 2023 WGC-Match Play fantasy rankings? Rahm (10-1) and McIlroy (12-1) are next in line, but can they put you in a strong position to win? Or should you look at match-play aces like two-time champ Jason Day (24-1) or 2019 winner and 2021 runner-up Kevin Kisner (65-1)? Before setting your fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play picks, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. Holliman has been on a roll since last season. Last week at the Valspar, he had high hopes for Taylor Moore (50-1), even though he hadn't finished higher than 35th in his previous three outings. Holliman saw something in his third-round 65 at the Players and said Moore "could go low this week." The 29-year-old shot 67 in Sunday's final round for his first PGA Tour victory.

At the Players Championship, he was all over Scheffler to win at 10-1, ranking him as his top choice despite the golfer's lack of previous success at Sawgrass. And at Bay Hill, 11 of his picks finished in the top 15 and three of his top seven posted top-five finishes. The golf expert also was behind Chris Kirk as winner at the Honda, backing the 25-1 shot to get his first victory since 2015. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

Now, Holliman has ranked his top golfers from the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field. You can only see his fantasy golf rankings and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play picks at SportsLine.

2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play fantasy golf picks

One player Holliman is fully backing this week is Scheffler. "There's not much else to say," the expert says. "He's just too good, and his style fits match play perfectly." That's why he won last year and was runner-up the year before. Scheffler first took over the No. 1 ranking with his win in Austin last year and hasn't slowed down a bit. The 26-year-old has six wins since February 2022 and leads the tour in strokes gained off the tee and greens in regulation percentage. He ranks second in scoring average, and his all-around skill gives him a great chance to defend his 2022 title.

On the other hand, the expert is completely fading McIlroy, even though he is one of the favorites and within reach of world No. 1. The 33-year-old has hit a major rut, and his inaccuracy off the tee is going to be a major problem in Austin. McIlroy ranks 168th in driving accuracy, and his putting has been nearly as bad, as he ranks 173rd in strokes gained on the greens. He won the Match Play in 2015 and was the 2012 runner-up, but he has reached the weekend once in his past four tries. He has finished outside the top 25 in three of his past four tournaments. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to set your 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play golf rankings

For the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023, Holliman is backing several longshots, and he has one golfer in his top 10 who is priced higher than 60-1. This golfer "keeps it in play and makes putts," the expert says, and he has had success in Austin before. You can find out who it is, and check out all of Holliman's PGA picks, only at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play? Who are the top PGA Tour players to target for your WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play fantasy picks? And which overlooked players can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Jim Holliman's fantasy golf rankings for the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, all from the fantasy expert with his finger on the pulse of the game, and find out.