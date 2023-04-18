Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are expected to be among the top daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2023 Zurich Classic, which is the PGA Tour's only full-field team event. Schauffele and Cantlay finished on top of the leaderboard in 2022 and both players have been playing well this season. Cantlay has recorded five top-10 finishes this season, while Schauffele has finished T-10 or better in each of his last three starts on the PGA Tour.

However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 Zurich Classic, which gets underway from TPC Louisiana on Thursday, April 20. No team has ever successfully defended their title since the Zurich Classic adopted the team format in 2017. Should Schauffele or Cantlay be included in your PGA DFS strategy, or should you look elsewhere for value? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Zurich Classic, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top 2023 Zurich Classic PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Zurich Classic 2023 is Nick Taylor at $8,500 on DraftKings. Taylor has been playing extremely well in recent weeks, finishing T-20 or better in four of his last nine starts, which includes a runner-up showing at the WM Phoenix Open.

Taylor has been able to secure those positive results thanks in large part to his sensational putting stroke. In fact, the 35-year-old ranks fifth in putting average (1.698), seventh in putts per round (27.80) and 17th in one-putt percentage (43.84). He also ranks inside the top 25 in strokes gained: total (1.101), scoring average (69.67) and birdie average (4.20), all of which make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset this week.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Collin Morikawa at $10,900 on DraftKings. Morikawa is a proven winner on the PGA Tour, securing five wins thus far in his career. Morikawa will team up with Max Homa, who's already secured two wins this season, at the 2023 Zurich Classic.

The 26-year-old American has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week. Morikawa enters the Zurich Classic ranked inside the top 10 in a number of important statistical categories, including driving accuracy (70.54%), greens in regulation percentage (71.11%) and strokes gained: approach to green (.986). Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return at TPC Louisiana this week. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 Zurich Classic DFS lineups

