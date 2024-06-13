The 2024 U.S. Open has arrived, and with it, four days of pristine golf are ahead at one of the nation's best courses, Pinehurst No. 2. The action in North Carolina begins Thursday with Round 1 setting the stage for the rest of the year's third major. The grounds are filled to capacity as more than 150 golfers battle it out attempting to claim a trophy and massive winner's prize.

Expectations are that a three-horse race will consume the U.S. Open as Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy each begin play on hot streaks. Scheffler has won five of his last eight events, including the Masters and the Memorial last week, while Schauffele won his first major at the PGA Championship and McIlroy remains a clear No. 3 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Will the rest of the star-studded field look up at this trio, or will another big name make a move? Collin Morikawa, part of the final pairings at both the Masters and PGA this year, is just behind that triumverate on the odds board. Bryson DeChambeau has played excellent golf at the majors this year, while Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg and Brooks Koepka are all seeking to round out their games. Koepka, of course, won consecutive U.S. Opens in 2017-18 and is now looking for a third to match his three PGA crowns.

Given how much talent in the field, whoever ultimately prevails at Pinehurst will surely earn the trophy and a record $4.3 million winner's share.

Other than those huge names, all eyes will once again be on Tiger Woods, who is playing his first U.S. Open since 2020 and seeking to make the cut for the first time since 2019. (That was actually the lone cut Woods has made since 2013!) And then there's Phil Mickelson, who will hope to defy the odds and somehow win the U.S. Open to finally complete the career grand slam. Mickelson has six second-place finishes at this event but has not finished better than T52 since 2018.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries, though, we have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2024 PGA Championship from start to finish Thursday. Be sure to check out our complete U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow along throughout the week.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, June 13

Round 1 start time: 6:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Morning TV coverage: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)

Evening streaming coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups live stream: TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app