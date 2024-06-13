The 124th U.S. Open is set to kick off Thursday at Pinehurst No. 2 with 156 of the best players in the world vying for the third major championship of the season. Many of those big-name players will be paired together as the first round will feature a number of star-studded groups for fans to watch.

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Brooks Koepka get things going at 7:40 a.m. ET off the first tee. With nine major championships between the three of them, the Ryder Cup teammates will hope to draft off one another over first two days and straight into contention come the weekend.

On the other side of the golf course, Tiger Woods will begin his U.S. Open slotted in the early-late wave. The 15-time major champion goes off alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris at 7:29 a.m. on the 10th tee. Another star-studded group of Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg and Dustin Johnson will tee off a few moments later at 7:51 a.m.

The afternoon tee times are highlighted by the top three players in the world: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy. The three will begin their quest for the U.S. Open at 1:14 p.m. off No. 1. Scheffler and Schauffele are eyeing their second major championship of the season, while McIlroy seeks his first in a decade.

Also in the late wave are Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap and reigning champion Wyndham Clark at 1:25 p.m. While they tee off on No. 1, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Viktor Hovland will tee off on No. 10 at the same time.

The full list of Round 1 tee times and pairings for the 2024 U.S. Open can be found below, and be sure to check our 2024 U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide for a complete breakdown of how to watch all four rounds of the year's third major. You can also dig deeper with our ranking of the U.S. Open field and U.S. Open expert picks and predictions from the CBS Sports staff.

All times Eastern

2024 U.S. Open tee times, Thursday pairings

No. 1

6:45 a.m. — Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister

6:56 a.m. — Frederik Kjettrup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell

7:07 a.m. — Omar Morales, Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis

7:18 a.m. — Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo

7:29 a.m. — Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia

7:40 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

7:51 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson

8:02 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:13 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im

8:24 a.m. — Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley

8:35 a.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad, Mac Meissner

8:46 a.m. — Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim, Jim Herman

8:57 a.m. — Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater

12:30 p.m. — Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes

12:41 p.m. — Santiago De la Fuente, Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra

12:52 p.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:03 p.m. — Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim

1:14 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1:25 p.m. — Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark

1:36 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Jackson Suber, Jordan Spieth

1:47 p.m. — Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer

1:58 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen

2:09 p.m. — Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren

2:20 p.m. — Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan

2:31 p.m. — Taisei Shimuzu, Gunnar Broin, Maxwell Moldovan

2:42 p.m. — Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin

No. 10