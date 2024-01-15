The 2024 PGA Tour schedule leaves Hawaii for the continental United States this week when play begins at the 2024 American Express beginning Thursday at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif. The American Express 2024 will feature a 156-player field playing across three courses: the PGA West Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and the PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course. Players will compete for a $8.4 million purse, including $1.512 million going to the winner.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the +550 favorite in the latest 2024 American Express odds. Patrick Cantlay (+900), Xander Schauffele (+1000), Sungjae Im (+2000) and Justin Thomas (+2000) round out the top five contenders in the 2024 American Express field. Before locking in any 2024 American Express picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from CBS Sports golf writer Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour. Since July, McDonald has gone 11-7-1 with his head-to-head picks, including an 8-2 record over his last 10. He also nailed Russell Henley to be the first round leader in the Wyndham Championship at 40-1 odds.

McDonald finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on outright plays, with Hudson Swafford (250-1) at the American Express and Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational among his big scores.

Top 2024 American Express best bets

After studying the 156-player field, McDonald is high on the chances of Tom Kim. Listed at +2500 in the odds, Kim started his 2024 season at The Sentry, finishing 45th in the 59-player field. He did not play last week at the Sony Open in Hawaii, preferring to rest up for the start of the West Coast Swing.

McDonald likes that Kim has had success at the American Express, having tied for sixth last year. "Already a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, the 21-year-old has proven to have an affinity for low-scoring affairs, as highlighted by claiming the Shriners Children's Open in the Las Vegas desert the past two years," McDonald told SportsLine. McDonald is using Kim prominently in his wagers. See the rest of McDonald's best bets right here.

2024 American Express odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +550

Patrick Cantlay +900

Xander Schauffele +1000

Sungjae Im +2000

Justin Thomas +2000

Tom Kim +2500

Min Woo Lee +2500

Jason Day +3000

J.T. Poston +3000

Wyndham Clark +3500

Tony Finau +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Rickie Fowler +3500

Eric Cole +3500

Chris Kirk +4000

Si Woo Kim +4500

Shane Lowry +4500

Daniel Berger +4500

Cam Davis +4500

Taylor Montgomery +5500

Stephan Jaeger +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Adam Hadwin +5500

Andrew Putnam +6000

Beau Hossler +6500

Alex Noren +6500

Thomas Detry +7500

Billy Horschel +7500

Will Zalatoris +8000

Tom Hoge +8000

Taylor Pendrith +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Davis Thompson +8000

Adam Schenk +8000

Ryo Hisatsune +9000

Matt Wallace +9000

Matt Kuchar +9000

Erik Van Rooyen +9000

Alex Smalley +9000

Aaron Rai +9000

Justin Suh +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Sam Stevens +13000

Ryan Palmer +13000

Nick Taylor +13000

Nicholas Lindheim +13000

Matti Schmid +13000

Mark Hubbard +13000

Lee Hodges +13000

K.H. Lee +13000

Grayson Murray +13000

Garrick Higgo +13000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000

Chesson Hadley +13000

Austin Eckroat +13000

Vince Whaley +15000

Sam Ryder +15000

S.H. Kim +15000

Ryan Moore +15000

Michael Kim +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Jake Knapp +15000

Doug Ghim +15000

Chris Gotterup +15000

Cameron Champ +15000

Brandon Wu +15000

Ben Kohles +15000

Alexander Bjork +15000

Robert MacIntyre +18000

Dylan Wu +18000

Carl Yuan +18000

Alejandro Tosti +18000

Will Gordon +20000

Tyler Duncan +20000

Taiga Semikawa +20000

Seamus Power +20000

Patton Kizzire +20000

Maverick McNealy +20000

Greyson Sigg +20000

Adam Long +20000

Scott Stallings +25000

Robby Shelton +25000

Patrick Fishburn +25000

Joseph Bramlett +25000

Jhonattan Vegas +25000

Jacob Bridgeman +25000

Harry Hall +25000

Davis Riley +25000

Charley Hoffman +25000

Chad Ramey +25000

Callum Tarren +25000

Zac Blair +30000

Sami Valimaki +30000

Nick Dunlap +30000

Nate Lashley +30000

Max Greyserman +30000

Matt NeSmith +30000

Lanto Griffin +30000

Justin Lower +30000

Joel Dahmen +30000

Joe Highsmith +30000

Camilo Villegas +30000

Adrien Dumont De Chassart +30000

Troy Merritt +35000

Roger Sloan +35000

Pierceson Coody +35000

Mac Meissner +35000

Kevin Streelman +35000

Hayden Buckley +35000

Harrison Endycott +35000

David Lipsky +35000

Carson Young +35000

Ben Silverman +35000

Ben Martin +35000

Aaron Baddeley +35000

Wilson Furr +40000

Paul Barjon +40000

Parker Coody +40000

Norman Xiong +40000

Nico Echavarria +40000

Martin Laird +40000

Kevin Yu +40000

Chez Reavie +40000

Chandler Phillips +40000

Chan Kim +40000

Andrew Novak +40000

Zach Johnson +50000

Trace Crowe +50000

Peter Malnati +50000

Michael Block +50000

Josh Teater +50000

Jimmy Stanger +50000

Tyler McCumber +60000

Rico Hoey +60000

Hayden Springer +60000

Bronson Burgoon +60000

Tom Whitney +80000

John Pak +80000

David Skinns +80000

David Lingmerth +80000

Brandt Snedeker +80000

Bill Haas +80000

Andrew Landry +80000

Blaine Hale, Jr. +80000

Scott Gutschewski +100000

Ryan McCormick +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Kevin Kisner +100000

Jason Dufner +100000

Yuxin Lin +150000

Kevin Dougherty +150000

Tyson Alexander +200000

Ryan Brehm +200000

Ben Taylor +200000

Raul Pereda +250000

J.B. Holmes +250000