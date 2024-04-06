Lottie Woad made two consecutive par-4 birdies to close out the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur in perhaps the most exciting finish across the tournament's five-year history. The No. 4 women's amateur golfer in the world walked to the 17th tee box down one stroke to Bailey Shoemaker only to walk off No. 18 the fifth champion in this tournament's history.

Shoemaker, a freshman at USC, was in the house ahead of Woad with a stunning 66 that was three shots better than the rest of the field on Saturday. It marked the first 66 in the history of the final round of this tournament at Augusta National. That put Shoemaker at 7 under for the tournament. Woad, a Florida State sophomore from England who started the day 5 under and in the final pairing, had a number she knew she needed to match.

Following a birdie on the par-5 15th and a par that nearly went for birdie at the par-3 16th, Woad hit an approach into No. 17, giving herself a chance to tie the tournament at 7 under. She walked that one in with a casualness not normally reserved for the final round of a tournament at Augusta National.

NBC

Then she went to the 18th knowing she needed 4 to get to a playoff and 3 to win. Woad destroyed a drive and hit her second shot just left and long of the hole, giving herself a perfect look at the victory. NBC analyst Paige Mackenzie said it was the perfect way to play that golf hole. Woad put that putt right in the middle of the cup, and despite the subdued celebration, it won her the tournament.

"I watched this event when I was younger, so I always wanted to play in it," she told Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley after the round. "To win it is just really special. There was a lot of pressure, but I was generally just having fun. I had a great caddie with me. He was helping me stay in the moment. Just enjoying and embracing it."

Woad said the turning point was a clutch par save at the par-4 14th, which set her up for the all time finish.

"I knew coming in there were some good hole locaitions for me to get at," she added. "I managed to hole some nice putts at the end."

That's an understatement. For a while, it looked as if Shoemaker was in perfect position. A former runner up at the Drive Chip and Putt at Augusta National, her 66 was a stunner and nearly held up as the last few groups finished playing the golf course.

"Obviously, you're going to be disappointed," she told NBC, "but Lottie had a heck of a finish. Birdie, birdie the last two holes is amazing so that's awesome for her. Little disappointed, but did everything I had and still shot bogey-free 66 at Augusta. It is what it is, you know?"

What it is ... is one of the great finishes in recent memory at Augusta National in either the ANWA or the Masters. A 3-3 conclusion to win any tournament is wild. A 3-3 finish on the tough 17th and 18th at Augusta National is also wild. So, combine those elements, and finishing 3-3 with the tournament on the line -- in just your second appearance at the ANWA and no apparent nerves -- that's absolutely insane.