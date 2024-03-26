Peter Malnati ended the four-week Florida Swing almost as it began, with a triple-digit odds winner at the Valspar Championship. Now the Tour moves to Texas for two weeks of play before the year's first major, The Masters, beginning on April 11th. This week, Memorial Park Golf Course hosts the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. This event takes the place of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which had been played in Austin since 2016 (with the exception of 2020 due to COVID). Memorial Park is a par-70 that plays at more than 7,400 yards and features tree-lined fairways and tight runoff areas around the greens.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at +300 in the 2024 Houston Open odds after wins in his last two starts. Wyndham Clark (+1200) was runner-up to Scheffler in both of those events and is second on this week's board. Will Zalatoris (+1800), Sahith Theegala (+2000), Tony Finau (+2000) and Jason Day (+2500) follow that pair in the PGA Tour betting odds this week. Before making any 2024 Houston Open fantasy golf picks, you have to see the Houston Open fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500) and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scottie Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

One player Cohen is getting behind for his fantasy picks is Scheffler. The No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking is the clear +300 favorite and he's going to be the most costly option in PGA Tour DFS this week, but his play this season makes the juice well worth the squeeze. Scheffler won signature events in his last two starts, he has four more top-10 finishes during the 2024 PGA Tour season and he hasn't finished worse than T-17 in a start this year.

"With a win this week, we might be looking at a Tiger Woods-like stretch of dominance with wins in three consecutive tournaments. If there's a virtual lock in golf betting, it's Scheffler to finish in the top 10 this week. The best way to bet this tournament is to play the 'Without Scheffler' market, where the odds should be similar," Cohen told SportsLine.

On the other hand, the golf expert is fading Day, despite his status as one of the favorites entering the week. Day is a 13-time PGA Tour winner, a major champion and a former world No. 1 who has climbed back up to No. 20 in the world rankings after bottoming out at around 150 in 2022. However, he's finished T-35 or worse in his last two starts and Cohen questions his status as the sixth favorite against a strong field.

"Interestingly, all three of Day's top 10s this season have come at limited-field elevated events. In his other four tournaments against bigger fields, Day hasn't finished inside the top 30. That's a trend to keep an eye on this week," Cohen said. "At odds south of +3000 in this field, I'll stay away though, as the ceiling potential doesn't justify the lower floor." See all of Cohen's Houston Open picks at SportsLine.

