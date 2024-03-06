LIV Golf holds its second of back-to-back international events this week at 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong. This is the first instance in its three year history the circuit will travel to Hong Kong as it marks the end of its short stint overseas. LIV Golf will return to international venues following the Masters in April with just two tournaments separating LIV Golf players from the first major championship of the season.

In addition to LIV Golf Hong Kong, league members will compete in LIV Golf Miami the week preceding the 2024 Masters. That means there is little time to tune up for Augusta National, which should be no problem for one of the hottest players in the world, Joaquin Niemann.

The Torque GC captain nabbed last week's LIV Golf Jeddah title for his third victory in his last seven worldwide starts. Niemann has claimed two of the first three LIV Golf tournaments to begin the year with Dustin Johnson being the other winner. Both Niemann and Johnson should contend around Hong Kong Golf Club and help move their teams up the season standings.

The top spot belongs to Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers, just as it did last year. The defending champions have been the model of consistency with the headman slowly finding some form. The former U.S. Open champion finished T9 at LIV Golf Las Vegas and utilized a final-round 62 at LIV Golf Jeddah to sneak inside the top five.

World No. 3 Jon Rahm has done nothing but finish inside the top 10 to start his LIV Golf career with results of T3, eighth and fifth. The Spaniard would love nothing more than to return to the winner's circle before his green jacket defense next month. It was in that victory that Rahm got the better of Smash captain Brooks Koepka.

The five-time major champion quietly finished T12 at LIV Golf Jeddah for his third straight top-12 to begin 2024. Koepka is following a similar trajectory to this time last year when he exploded in the spring with a LIV Golf win, a runner-up finish at the Masters and his third PGA Championship victory.

How to watch LIV Golf Hong Kong

Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong | March 8-10

Purse: $25 million

Start time: 11:15 p.m. ET

Location: Hong Kong Golf Club — Sheung Shui, Hong Kong

Viewing info: Thursday - Saturday: 11 p.m. - 4 a.m. (CW App & YouTube) | Saturday: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m. (Tape Delay on CW Network) | Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (Tape Delay on CW Network)

Teams for LIV Golf Hong Kong