The 2024 Masters convenes at Augusta National Golf Club this week just like the 87 others that preceded it but not without a slight change. A theme has emerged over the last few years as Augusta National aims to manicure its course to perfection and present and fair but stern test to the world's best.

With players getting longer and longer by the year, Augusta National has responded by lengthening its par 5s, which they have done so once again. Adding 10 yards to the par-5 2nd hole, "Pink Dogwood," and moving the tee box to the golfer's left, Augusta National hopes to put up a better fight against the bombers of today's game.

The added yardage and slight change to the tee box's position makes the hole 585 yards on the scorecard and should do two things to players.

First, it will force players to consider the fairway bunker at the top of the hill if they want to push the envelope and get an iron in their hands for their second shots. In recent years, some players have been able to blow past the fairway bunker with driver. If they choose to pull the big stick, they will choose to take on a possible penal miss.

Secondly, this will make players move the golf ball from right-to-left even more. Those in the field who choose to layup short of the bunker tend to club down and call upon the services of a fairway wood. It is inherently easier to move the golf ball in this direction with a 3-wood than, say, a driver.

"This hole calls for a draw off the tee, but I don't draw the ball very well. What I've found over time is that I can draw a 3-wood, which is what I have been using off the tee here, lately," Max Homa explained to the Masters website. "It leaves me miles to the green, but playing off the flat part of the fairway is a good place to be."

This modification falls in line with the two most recent changes to the golf course. In 2023, the par-5 13th, "Azalea," was lengthened by 35 yards. With Rae's Creek protecting the putting surface, the 13th returned to a true risk-reward hole as players launched long irons (instead of mid and short irons) into the green.

The year before, it was the par-5 15th, "Firethorn," which was lengthened as 20 yards were added to the hole and the fairway was recontoured. The scoring average on this hole ballooned the year of this change (in part due to the wind direction) and no eagles were made all tournament.

Changes to par 5s at Masters since 2022

Hole Year Change Avg. score (year of change) Avg. score Difficulty rank 2 2024 Masters tees moved back 10 yards and to the golfer's left -- 4.775 17 13 2023 Masters tees moved back 35 yards 4.736 4.775 18 15 2022 Masters tees moved back 20 yards and fairway recontoured 4.933 4.776 16

No matter the added length, the par-5 2nd will still present a real scoring chance for players early in their rounds. Historically playing as the second-easiest hole on the property, No. 2 may sprinkle in a few more pars in between the bevy of birdies and eagles.

"I don't think people understand how difficult that second shot is, even for players hitting as little as 6-iron," Homa continued. "The downslope makes you want to fade the ball, but you need to kind of draw it in. That's not an easy task.

"I've heard the left hole locations are easier to get at, but it depends on your definition of easier. Still, I tend to agree with that because the second shot is all about where you leave it. When the flagstick is on the left, you never see players go left of the green. From the right, it's a pretty straightforward pitch up the hill. It's easier to make an eagle with the hole on the right side because the ball funnels there, but the left flagstick offers a pretty good birdie look almost every time if you commit to playing your ball right of the green."