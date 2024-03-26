Rory McIlroy is still in search of his career grand slam, and that battle will continue on Thursday, April 11 when the 2024 Masters tees off at Augusta National Golf Course. The green jacket has eluded the world No. 2 golfer, whose 2024 season is off to a rocky start. McIlroy has yet to finish in the top 10 this season. Still, he is a golfer many will target with their 2024 Masters picks and he's one of the favorites at 10-1 in the 2024 Masters odds.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in the latest Masters odds 2024 at 5-1, while defending champion Jon Rahm is 13-1. Brooks Koepka, who held the lead through three rounds at the Masters last year before falling behind Rahm, is 21-1. Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks of your own, be sure to see the 2024 Masters golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.



McClure's model predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.



The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.



In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.



Now that the Masters 2024 field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion and one of the co-favorites, fails to complete the career grand slam and barely cracks the top five at Augusta National. The Irishman has failed to make the cut at the Masters the last two years.

McIlroy has made the cut in his first four starts this season, but has not finished in the top 10 in any of them. In fact, he has finished 61st, 24th and 21st twice as he gets closer to the 2024 Masters Tournament. While he is still ranked first in the Tour in shots gained off the green (1.251), he's 152nd in shots gained approaching the green (-0.522) and 129th in putting (-0.246). His odds to win at Augusta National may be short, but his current struggles suggest you look elsewhere when betting on the 2024 Masters.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Thomas is rebounding from a tough 2023 season, and there is a lot to like about his game heading into the Masters 2024.

He kicked off the season with a third-place finish at the American Express and sixth-place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Additionally, he ranks within the top 50 in shots gained categories off the tee (0.309) and approach to green (0.510) and is ranked No. 25 in shots gained total (0.900). Thomas finished fourth at Augusta National in 2020 and eighth in 2022, which makes him an even more appealing contender for your 2024 Masters predictions, according to the model. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Masters picks

The model is also targeting six other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 Masters, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Masters 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including last year's Masters and Open Championship.

2024 Masters odds, field

Full set of Masters picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +500

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1300

Brooks Koepka +2100

Jordan Spieth +2100

Will Zalatoris +2100

Viktor Hovland +2100

Xander Schauffele +2400

Ludvig Aberg +2400

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Cameron Smith +3100

Hideki Matsuyama +3100

Collin Morikawa +3100

Joaquin Niemann +3100

Wyndham Clark +3100

Matt Fitzpatrick +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Tony Finau +4400

Max Homa +4400

Brian Harman +4600

Shane Lowry +4600

Cameron Young +4600

Jason Day +4600

Bryson DeChambeau +4600

Sam Burns +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Sung-Jae Im +7500

Tyrrell Hatton +7500

Corey Conners +9000

Tom Kim +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Russell Henley +12000

Adam Scott +12000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Jake Knapp +12000

Phil Mickelson +16000

Harris English +16000

Sergio Garcia +16000

Tiger Woods +16000

Gary Woodland +19000

Keegan Bradley +19000

Si Woo Kim +19000

Chris Kirk +19000

Ryan Fox +19000

J.T. Poston +19000

Nick Dunlap +19000

Cameron Davis +19000

Thorbjorn Olesen +19000

Adrian Meronk +19000

Sepp Straka +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Eric Cole +19000

Matthieu Pavon +19000

Emiliano Grillo +19000

Nicolai Hojgaard +19000

Luke List +21000

Adam Hadwin +21000

Charl Schwartzel +28000

Kurt Kitayama +28000

Bubba Watson +28000

Ryo Hisatsune +28000

Erik van Rooyen +28000

Danny Willett +34000

Denny McCarthy +34000

Lee Hodges +34000

Taylor Moore +43000

Adam Schenk +43000

Lucas Glover +43000

Grayson Murray +55000

Christo Lamprecht +55000

Mike Weir +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Zach Johnson +100000

Stewart Hagestad +100000

Jasper Stubbs +100000

Santiago De La Fuente +100000

Neal Shipley +100000