Mike Weir is the only Canadian golfer to have won a green jacket, but Corey Conners will try to change that this year when he tees off at Augusta National for the Masters 2024. The 32-year-old is a 75-1 longshot to win according to the latest 2024 Masters odds, which is surprising considering his recent history at Augusta. Conners has finished 10th or better in three of his last four starts at the Masters, but his form in recent PGA events hasn't been quite as encouraging.

Conners finished inside the top 25 just once in his first five starts this season, but can he find his rhythm before early April? Conners will be part of a star-studded 2024 Masters field, which includes former champions like Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and defending champion Jon Rahm. According to the Masters odds 2024, Rahm is 19-2 to repeat, trailing only Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at 15-2. Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks of your own, be sure to see the 2024 Masters golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler's 2022 victory.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at 70-1, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Masters 2024 field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion and one of the co-favorites, fails to complete the career grand slam and barely cracks the top five at Augusta National. The 34-year-old is No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking and won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic earlier this season, but he hasn't been particularly sharp in recent PGA Tour events.

McIlroy was 66th at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and 24th in the Genesis Invitational. McIlroy has finished top-10 at Augusta National seven times, including a solo second finish in 2022, but he's missed the cut at the Masters in two of the last three years. He's lost 0.511 strokes per round to the field so far this season (121st on the PGA Tour) and the model doesn't like his chance to win a fifth major at Augusta National.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 24-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. It's hard to find many holes in Thomas' golf game right now. In fact, he ranks inside the top 50 in strokes gained: off the tee (0.333), strokes gained: approach to green (0.446) and putting average (1.730).

Thomas' ability to drain putts has helped the 30-year-old average 5.46 birdies per round this season, the fourth-best mark on the PGA Tour. Thomas has also had success at the Masters in recent years, finishing 22nd or better in six of his last seven starts at Augusta National. Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make Thomas a strong play for your 2024 Masters picks, according to the model. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Masters picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 Masters, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Masters 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including last year's Masters and Open Championship.

2024 Masters odds, field

Full set of Masters picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +950

Viktor Hovland +1500

Brooks Koepka +1900

Jordan Spieth +1900

Cameron Smith +2100

Patrick Cantlay +2100

Ludvig Aberg +2100

Justin Thomas +2400

Collin Morikawa +2500

Xander Schauffele +2800

Bryson DeChambeau +3200

Tony Finau +3600

Cameron Young +3600

Will Zalatoris +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Max Homa +4100

Sung-Jae Im +4600

Hideki Matsuyama +4600

Min Woo Lee +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Jason Day +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Patrick Reed +5500

Sam Burns +7000

Joaquin Niemann +7000

Brian Harman +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Justin Rose +7500

Tiger Woods +7500

Louis Oosthuizen +9000

Russell Henley +9000

Talor Gooch +9000

Nick Dunlap +9000

Phil Mickelson +13000

Gary Woodland +13000

Adam Scott +13000

Seamus Power +15000

Abraham Ancer +15000

Chris Kirk +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Keith Mitchell +15000

Si Woo Kim +16000

Tom Hoge +18000

Sergio Garcia +18000

Mito Pereira +18000

Keegan Bradley +18000

Charl Schwartzel +19000

Cameron Champ +19000

Kurt Kitayama +19000

J.T. Poston +19000