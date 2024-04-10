The 2024 Masters tees off from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 11. For players like Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, it's an opportunity to add a major championship to their impressive resumes. Cantlay has secured eight wins on the PGA Tour and finished inside the top 15 in three of the four majors last season. Meanwhile, Schauffele has finished 10th or better in three of his last five starts at Augusta National and recorded top-five finishes in his last two events on the PGA Tour. According to the 2024 Masters odds, Schauffele is 18-1, while Cantlay is going off at 28-1.

Scottie Scheffler is the 13-4 favorite among the 2024 Masters golfers, while Tiger Woods' odds to win,are 100-1. Should you back one of the favorites at the Masters 2024, or should you back a golfer fetching longer Masters odds 2024? Before locking in your 2024 Masters picks or Tiger Woods props, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Masters 2024 field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Jordan Spieth, a 20-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Spieth won his first major at the 2015 Masters, shooting 18-under-par to tie the then-72-hole record set by Woods in 1997. He also became the second-youngest golfer to win at Augusta National (behind Woods).

Spieth followed that up with a win at the 2015 U.S. Open, becoming the youngest champion since amateur Bobby Jones in 1923. He added his third major at the 2017 Open Championship, but he has not won a major since. However, Spieth finished third at the 2021 Masters and fourth at the 2023 Masters, so he has been building towards a second green jacket.

The model has also examined where Tiger Woods finishes. Woods has a chance to make history this week at Augusta National. With a strong showing at the 2024 Masters, Woods can set a record by making his 24th consecutive cut at Augusta. He's tied with Gary Player and Fred Couples for the most consecutive made cuts at the Masters with 23. With a win at the 2024 Masters, Woods will tie Jack Nicklaus for most Masters victories (six).

Woods became the youngest winner in Masters history at 21 years and 104 days old in 1997, a record that still stands today. His 12-stroke victory over Tom Kite in 1997 also remains the largest margin of victory in Masters history. However, Woods has failed to secure a top-20 finish in a major championship since finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Masters in 2019. Woods is a longshot to win the Masters 2024 according to oddsmakers, but his success at Augusta National and extensive knowledge of the course could be major X-factors. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods Masters picks here.

How to make 2024 Masters picks

The model is also targeting six golfers with Masters odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.

Who will win the 2024 Masters, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the Masters 2024 odds below, then visit SportsLine to see the projected Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including the last two Masters winners.

2024 Masters odds, golfers, field

See the full Masters picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +325

Rory McIlroy +1000

Brooks Koepka +1100

Jon Rahm +1200

Wyndham Clark +1500

Xander Schauffele +1800

Will Zalatoris +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Viktor Holland +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Dustin Johnson +3300

Tony Finau +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

Brian Harman +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Max Homa +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Jason Day +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Sahith Theegala +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Sergio Garcio +6000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Byeong-hun An +6500

Chris Kirk +7000

Tom Kim +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Patrick Reed +7000

Rickie Fowler +7500

Akshay Bhatia +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Si Woo Kim +8000

Denny McCarthy +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Phil Mickelson +10000

Tiger Woods +10000

Stephen Jaeger +12500

Sepp Straka +12500

Nick Taylor +12500

Erik Van Rooyen +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Jake Knapp +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Nicolai Hojgaard +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

Emiliano Grillo +15000

Harris English +15000

Thorbjörn Olesen +17500

Lucas Glover +17500

Luke List +17500

Adam Hadwin +17500

Taylor Moore +20000

Ryan Fox +20000

Kurt Kitayama +20000

Bubba Watson +20000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Cam Davis +20000

Austin Eckroat +22500

Ryo Hisatsune +25000

Lee Hodges +27500

Adan Schenk +30000

Danny Willett +35000

Charl Schwartzel +35000

Gary Woodland +50000

Grayson Murray +50000

Camilo Villegas +50000

Zach Johnson +75000

Christo Lamprecht +75000

Fred Couples +100000

Mike Weir +100000

Neal Shipley +150000

Vijay Singh +150000

Stewart Hagestad +150000

Jasper Stubbs +200000

Jose Maria Olazabal +200000

Santiago de la Fuente +250000