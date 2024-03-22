Tiger Woods is a 15-time major champion with five of those victories coming at Augusta National Golf Club. Now, after withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational because of an illness, Woods is expected to return to action for the 2024 Masters starting Thursday, April 11. The 48-year-old defied odds to win at Augusta as recently as 2019, though he did withdraw after making the weekend in 2023 because of an injury.

Woods is a 75-1 longshot in the 2024 Masters odds, while Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the 15-2 co-favorites for the first major of the 2024 season. Defending champion Jon Rahm is 19-2, followed by Viktor Hovland (15-1), Brooks Koepka (19-1) and Jordan Spieth (19-1) in the Masters odds 2024.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at 7-1, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Masters 2024 field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Patrick Cantlay, a 21-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Cantlay is an eight-time PGA Tour winner who has risen to the occasion in the biggest events on the PGA Tour calendar, winning the Memorial Tournament twice and taking down three FedEx Cup playoff events.

He's still chasing his first major, but he was the 2020-21 PGA Tour Player of the Year after winning the FedEx Cup and has made the cut in four of his last five trips to Augusta National. With five top-15 finishes in his last six major championship starts, Cantlay appears to be on the major championship path. The model likes his chances of getting into contention at Augusta National Golf Club.

The model has also examined where Tiger finishes. Woods enters the Masters Tournament 2024 tied with Sam Snead for the most wins in PGA Tour history (82) and was last victorious on the PGA Tour at the 2019 Zozo Championship just six months after his 2019 Masters win.

In the five years since, he has battled existing neck and back injuries while also nearly losing his leg in a single-car accident in 2021. However, despite his physical ailments, Woods has shown that he knows his way around Augusta National as well as anyone. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods Masters picks here.

The model is also targeting three golfers with Masters odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title.

Who will win the 2024 Masters, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish?

2024 Masters odds, golfers, field

Rory McIlroy 15-2

Scottie Scheffler 15-2

Jon Rahm 19-2

Viktor Hovland 15-1

Brooks Koepka 19-1

Jordan Spieth 19-1

Cameron Smith 21-1

Patrick Cantlay 21-1

Ludvig Aberg 21-1

Justin Thomas 24-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Bryson DeChambeau 32-1

Tony Finau 36-1

Cameron Young 36-1

Will Zalatoris 36-1

Dustin Johnson 36-1

Max Homa 41-1

Sung-Jae Im 46-1

Hideki Matsuyama 46-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Shane Lowry 50-1

Tom Kim 50-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Sahith Theegala 55-1

Tyrrell Hatton 55-1

Tommy Fleetwood 55-1

Patrick Reed 55-1

Sam Burns 70-1

Joaquin Niemann 70-1

Brian Harman 75-1

Corey Conners 75-1

Justin Rose 75-1

Tiger Woods 75-1

Louis Oosthuizen 90-1

Russell Henley 90-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Nick Dunlap 90-1

Phil Mickelson 130-1

Gary Woodland 130-1

Adam Scott 130-1

Seamus Power 150-1

Abraham Ancer 150-1

Chris Kirk 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Keith Mitchell 150-1

Si Woo Kim 160-1

Tom Hoge 180-1

Sergio Garcia 180-1

Mito Pereira 180-1

Keegan Bradley 180-1

Charl Schwartzel 190-1

Cameron Champ 190-1

Kurt Kitayama 190-1

J.T. Poston 190-1