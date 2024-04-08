Brian Harman will try to become the fourth left-handed golfer to win the Masters when the first major of the season begins on Thursday from Augusta National Golf Club. Harman is eighth in the world rankings and the reigning Open Championship winner who also played on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. He is less than one month removed from a runner-up finish at the Players Championship, but he is a 55-1 longshot in the 2024 Masters odds. Harman has missed the cut in his last two trips to Augusta National, which could be enough for some people to stay away from him with Masters DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and Masters fantasy golf picks.

Recent form always plays a role in building a winning Masters fantasy golf strategy, and there is no one in better form than Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 1 won back-to-back tournaments in March and is the shortest favorite to win the Masters in more than a decade, so he could be a popular Masters one-and-done pick for fans who have not used him yet this year. Before locking in your 2024 Masters one and done picks, DFS lineups and fantasy golf projections, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. He is up almost $9,500 on his best bets since the restart.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

McClure has been on fire with his One and Done picks in 2024. At The American Express, he backed Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600. At the Genesis Invitational, McClure tabbed Patrick Cantlay, who finished in fourth place at the signature event, as his top OAD pick. At the Cognizant Classic, McClure's top one and done pick, Min Woo Lee, finished in a tie for second place. Finally, at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, another signature event, McClure recommended using Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. The result: Scheffler won the event by five strokes, and Zalatoris finished in fourth place.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed McClure's picks has seen massive returns.

One of McClure's top One and Done picks for the Masters is Brooks Koepka. There is no better time to use Koepka in a one-and-done contest than at a major championship, as he already has five major victories. He has won at least one major in four of the previous seven years, including the PGA Championship last year.

Koepka is still seeking his first green jacket after finishing second last year in a tournament in which he entered the final round with the lead. He has three top-10 finishes in his last five trips to Augusta National, including another second-place run in 2019. There is not another golfer in the world who increases his level at majors like Koepka right now, so he is an ideal one-and-done pick this week.

One golfer McClure is targeting in his 2024 Masters DFS lineups is Justin Thomas. Thomas parted ways with caddie Jim Mackay last week after 2.5 years together, which might be the shake-up he needs to get back on track before the first major of the year. Last year was not a banner season for Thomas, who missed six cuts and posted just four top-10 finishes in 21 events.

However, he opened the 2024 season with back-to-back top-six finishes at the American Express and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Thomas ranks sixth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained approaching the green and ninth in birdie average, and iron play is always critical at Augusta National. He is a 15-time winner on the PGA Tour and has won two majors, so McClure likes his chances of finishing high on the leaderboard in the first major of the season.

One of McClure's top fantasy golf picks is Scottie Scheffler. The 27-year-old product of the University of Texas won PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors in 2019-20, but he didn't capture his first victory on the PGA Tour until 2022. However, it's been a whirlwind since then, with Scheffler winning three more events over the next two months and rising to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

He's now spent 80 total weeks at No. 1, including the last 46 weeks, and won two of the last three events that he's played in. He's an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour and he's been 19th or better in all four of his career starts at Augusta National Golf Club. He's top four on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: off-the-tee, around-the-green and approach and a putter change has helped make him statistically average against the field as a putter this season.

