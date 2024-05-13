The 2024 PGA Championship begins on Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville and there are 156 players in the 2024 PGA Championship field. That includes Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler, who missed last week's Wells Fargo Championship following the birth of his first child. Scheffler won the 2024 Masters by four shots to earn his second green jacket and could be sky-high in 2024 PGA Championship fantasy golf rankings with wins in four of his last five starts.

Scheffler is the +300 favorite (bet $100 to win $300) in the 2024 PGA Championship odds, followed by Rory McIlroy (+600) and Brooks Koepka (+1000). Which of golf's biggest stars should you roster with your 2024 PGA Championship fantasy golf picks and who are some of the darkhorses that might be worth adding to your 2024 PGA Championship fantasy golf lineups? Before making any 2024 PGA Championship fantasy golf picks, you have to see the PGA Championship fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2024 Masters (Scottie Scheffler, +350), Players Championship (Scheffler +550), 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

2024 PGA Championship expert picks

For the PGA Championship 2024, Cohen is backing the 2023 U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark (+1600). A highly touted start out of college at Oregon, Clark had to grind on the Korn Ferry Tour and on the PGA Tour before he finally earned a breakthrough victory at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. However, that four-shot win in a signature event clearly unlocked his star potential.

Clark would follow that up with a win at Los Angeles Country Club in the U.S. Open six weeks later and then added a third win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Invitational in February. He's finished third or better in three of his last five starts and the No. 3 player in the Official World Golf Ranking is a clear threat at the 2024 PGA Championship.

"Clark is one of golf's elite, having won three times in the last year, all big tournaments including the U.S. Open. He has the mental toughness to take down golf's best once again," Cohen told SportsLine.

On the other hand, Cohen is fading Patrick Cantlay at +2200. The 32-year-old is currently ranked eighth in the world and an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, but he hasn't been able to flip the switch in a major championship regularly.

Cantlay has only finished top-10 four times in 28 career major championship starts and been outside the top 20 in five of his seven career starts at the PGA Championship. He's only had two top-10s in nine starts on the PGA Tour in 2024 and is a player to avoid at his current pricing. See all of Cohen's PGA Championship picks at SportsLine.

