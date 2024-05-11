Four-time PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods will turn his attention to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, which gets underway on Thursday, May 16. Woods is expected to compete against a loaded 2024 PGA Championship field that includes Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka. Woods is a massive 125-1 longshot in the latest 2024 PGA Championship odds, while Scheffler is the 3-1 favorite on the PGA odds board. Koepka, the defending champion, is 12-1 to repeat.

One major surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Morikawa has had plenty of success at major championships early in his career. He's a two-time major champion and is coming off a third-place finish at the Masters in April.

After missing the cut in two of his first five starts on the PGA Tour in 2024, Morikawa seems to be rounding into form ahead of the second major of the year. He's finished inside the top-10 in his last two starts thanks in large part to his putting stroke. The 27-year-old entered the month of May ranked 12th in one-putt percentage (44.27%), 12th in putts per round (28.00) and 18th in putting average (1.717). Given his current odds and past performances at majors, the model projects strong value in including Morikawa in your 2024 PGA Championship bets.

The model has also examined where Tiger Woods finishes. Woods' 15 major championship wins only trail Nicklaus (18) and his 82 PGA Tour wins are tied for the most of all-time with Sam Snead. However, Woods hasn't won since the 2019 Zozo Championship and it's clear that injuries have taken their toll on golf's biggest star.

Woods is now 48 years old and has had several neck and back surgeries over the years. He also suffered a serious car accident that left him with a spiral fracture in his right leg. He's either withdrawn or missed the cut in four of his last six starts on the PGA Tour, but he showed grit and determination at the Masters in April. He made the cut at the 2024 Masters, breaking the all-time record with 24 consecutive cuts at Augusta National. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods PGA Championship picks here..

Scottie Scheffler 3-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Ludvig Aberg 12-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Wyndham Clark 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Joaquin Niemann 22-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Cameron Smith 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 28-1

Max Homa 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Justin Thomas 33-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 35-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Tom Kim 40-1

Dustin Johnson 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 45-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Sam Burns 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Shane Lowry 50-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Sungjae Im 60-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Abraham Ancer 65-1

Russell Henley 65-1

Sahith Theegala 65-1

Louis Oosthuizen 75-1

Corey Conners 75-1

Keegan Bradley 75-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Harris English 100-1

Justin Rose 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Kurt Kitayama 100-1

Daniel Berger 100-1

Sepp Straka 100-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

J.T. Poston 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Mito Pereira 150-1

Billy Horschel 150-1

Eric Cole 150-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Ryan Fox 175-1

Seamus Power 175-1

Mackenzie Hughes 175-1

Denny McCarthy 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Victor Perez 175-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Adam Hadwin 200-1

Harold Varner III 200-1

Jason Kokrak 200-1

Robert MacIntyre 250-1

Francisco Molinari 250-1

Joel Dahmen 250-1

Aaron Wise 250-1

Steve Stricker 350-1

Michael Block 500-1