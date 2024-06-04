With the 2024 Memorial Tournament being the final event before the U.S. Open, fantasy golf lineups will have no shortage of elite players with the top golfers in the world getting in a tune-up before the third major of the year. The 2024 Memorial Tournament field features the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schaufflele and defending champion Viktor Hovland. Play gets underway from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club on Thursday, June 6.

A field of 73 golfers will compete for a $20 million purse on this brute of a golf course. The par-72 layout plays at 7,569 yards and will generate higher scores from the field than most PGA Tour events. With a competitive field set to take on this event at Muirfield Village, who can you trust for your 2024 Memorial Tournament fantasy picks? Before making any 2024 Memorial Tournament fantasy golf picks, you have to see the Memorial Tournament fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2024 Masters (Scottie Scheffler, +350), Players Championship (Scheffler +550), 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

Now, Cohen has ranked his top golfers for the 2024 Memorial Tournament. Cohen's picks are only available at SportsLine.

2024 Memorial Tournament expert picks

For the Memorial Tournament 2024, Cohen is backing Denny McCarthy at +7500 odds. McCarthy has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he's been extremely close in recent weeks. He recorded a second-place finish at the Valero Texas Open after losing in a playoff to Akshay Bhatia. He also secured a T-6 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, so his game is trending in the right direction heading into Muirfield Village, a place where he has had success in the past.

"This is a great number on a player who has shined at 'Jack's Place' of late," Cohen told SportsLine. "In 2022, he finished T-5 and last year, he lost in a playoff to Viktor Hovland despite gaining more than 11 shots putting."

On the other hand, Cohen is fading Ludvig Aberg, who's among the favorites at +1800 odds. Aberg has exploded onto the scene early in his career. He has two runner-up finishes this season, including a second-place showing at the Masters in April. He's finished T-10 or better in three of his last five starts and is among the best iron players on tour, ranking inside the top 20 in strokes gained: approach to green (0.503) and greens in regulation percentage (68.97%).

However, Aberg has been extremely inconsistent with a putter in his hands. In fact, the 24-year-old ranks 63rd in putting average (1.750), 67th in putts per round (28.66) and 73rd in strokes gained: putting (0.123). In addition, Cohen notes that we've only seen Aberg play once since April, a missed cut at the PGA Championship. See all of Cohen's Memorial Tournament picks at SportsLine.

How to set 2024 Memorial Tournament fantasy golf lineups

For this week, Cohen is backing several underdogs in his 2024 Memorial Tournament fantasy golf picks, including a staggering 200-1 longshot who "seems like a steal" for your fantasy golf lineups. See who it is, and get all of Cohen's fantasy golf picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2024 Memorial Tournament, and who are the top players to target for your PGA fantasy golf picks? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's fantasy golf rankings, all from the fantasy expert who has called eight outright winners since 2022, and find out.