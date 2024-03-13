The 2024 Players Championship represents the biggest tournament on the PGA Tour schedule, and it also offers the biggest purse. With an event of this magnitude, it is only right the paydays match the stakes as a total of $25 million will be up for grabs this week at TPC Sawgrass.
The largest prize pool of the season, the purse at the Players Championship will also shell out the largest winner's check of the young year: $4.5 million.
Scottie Scheffler collected that sum for his victory in 2023, and the same amount will be dolled out to this year's eventual champion. If it is the world No. 1 who ultimately wins, Scheffler will have collected $8.5 million for 14 days of work thanks to his $4 million winner's check from the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week.
Each of the top 35 finishers at The Players Championship will collect six-figure sums with those inside the top 13 cashing more than $500,000 and those inside the top five clearing $1 million. While there will only be one man to raise the trophy at week's end, the Players champion will hardly be the only winner at the PGA Tour's flagship event.
Let's take a look at the payout list for the 2024 Players Championship for the top 65 players who make the weekend at TPC Sawgrass.
2024 Players Championship prize money, purse
Total purse: $25 million
1st: $4,500,000
2nd: $2,725,000
3rd: $1,725,000
4th: $1,225,000
5th: $1,025,000
6th: $906,250
7th: $843,750
8th: $781,250
9th: $731,250
10th: $681,250
11th: $631,250
12th: $581,250
13th: $531,250
14th: $481,250
15th: $456,250
16th: $431,250
17th: $406,250
18th: $381,250
19th: $356,250
20th: $331,250
21st: $306,250
22nd: $281,250
23rd: $261,250
24th: $241,250
25th: $221,250
26th: $201,250
27th: $193,750
28th: $186,250
29th: $178,750
30th: $171,250
31st: $163,750
32nd: $156,250
33rd: $148,750
34th: $142,500
35th: $136,250
36th: $130,000
37th: $123,750
38th: $118,750
39th: $113,750
40th: $108,750
41st: $103,750
42nd: $98,750
43rd: $93,750
44th: $88,750
46th: $78,750
47th: $73,750
48th: $69,750
49th: $66,250
50th: $64,250
51st: $62,750
52nd: $61,250
53rd: $60,250
54th: $59,250
55th: $58,750
56th: $58,250
57th: $57,750
58th: $57,250
59th: $56,750
60th: $56,250
61st: $55,750
62nd: $55,250
63rd: $54,750
64th: $54,250
65th: $53,750