PGA Tour players get their final tune-up before next week's Masters when play begins in the 2024 Valero Texas Open beginning Thursday at TPC San Antonio. The Texas Open 2024 has attracted a solid field, led by world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, three-time major winner and native Texan Jordan Spieth and former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. Other notable players include European Ryder Cup team member Ludvig Aberg, reigning Open champion Brian Harman and defending champion Texas Open Corey Conners.



For this week, McIlroy is the favorite in the 2024 Texas Open odds, at +900. Aberg (+1200), Spieth (+2000), Matsuyama (+2000) and Max Homa (+2200) round out the top five on the PGA odds board this week. Before locking in any 2024 Texas Open picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 37-23-2 and returning 9.853 units over that span. That's a $985 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading McIlroy, even though he is the favorite at +900. The four-time major winner has had a mixed bag of results at TPC San Antonio. He finished runner-up in 2013 and missed the cut in 2022.

And McIlroy has played five PGA Tour events this season without much success. He finished 66th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February, 24th in The Genesis Invitational and 21st at both the Cognizant Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His best finish was a 19th at the Players Championship three weeks ago. "While I think he's a solid course fit and an elite player, his price is too short," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad is high on the chances of Byeong Hun An, who is listed at +3500. The 32-year-old from South Korea has two top-five and three top-10 finishes this season. He is coming off his lone missed cut of the year, at the Players Championship.

Nejad likes that An has excelled with the driver this season. An ranks 19th on Tour in strokes gained: off-the-tee (0.503). "His metrics can be volatile, but I'm happy to bank on his upside in this field," Nejad told SportsLine. See which other golfers to back at SportsLine.

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 Texas Open and is backing several longshots, including one that is priced at more than +12000. This player is in "good form" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 Texas Open, and which player in the Texas Open 2024 field could bring a huge payday at more than +12000?

Rory McIlroy +900

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Jordan Spieth +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Max Homa +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Corey Conners +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Byeong Hun An +3000

Alex Noren +3000

Harris English +3500

Brian Harman +3500

Billy Horschel +3500

Russell Henley +4000

Adam Scott +4000

Eric Cole +4500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500

Tom Kim +5000

Maverick McNealy +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Aaron Rai +5500

Keith Mitchell +6000

Denny McCarthy +6000

Brendon Todd +7000

Taylor Montgomery +7500

Lucas Glover +7500

Adam Schenk +7500

Nicolai Hojgaard +7500

K.H. Lee +8000

Erik Van Rooyen +8000

Davis Thompson +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Austin Eckroat +8000

Andrew Putnam +8000

Sam Ryder +9000

Ryo Hisatsune +9000

Lee Hodges +9000

Doug Ghim +9000

Davis Riley +9000

Ryan Moore +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Bud Cauley +10000

Victor Perez +11000

Taylor Pendrith +11000

Seamus Power +11000

Max Greyserman +11000

Matt Kuchar +11000

Mark Hubbard +11000

Kevin Yu +11000

Chandler Phillips +11000

Andrew Novak +11000

S.H. Kim +13000

Ryan Fox +13000

Nate Lashley +13000

Matti Schmid +13000

Charley Hoffman +13000

Cameron Champ +13000

Adam Svensson +13000

Thorbjorn Olesen +13000

Martin Laird +15000

Joseph Bramlett +15000

Jhonattan Vegas +15000

Jacob Bridgeman +15000

J.J. Spaun +15000

Greyson Sigg +15000

Chesson Hadley +15000

C.T. Pan +15000

Alejandro Tosti +15000

Webb Simpson +18000

Joel Dahmen +18000

Joe Highsmith +18000

Garrick Higgo +18000

David Skinns +18000

Chad Ramey +18000

Aaron Baddeley +18000

Sam Stevens +20000

Ryan Palmer +20000

Michael Kim +20000

Justin Lower +20000

Jimmy Stanger +20000

Harry Hall +20000

Dylan Wu +20000

Chris Gotterup +20000

Carl Yuan +20000

Ben Silverman +20000

Alexander Bjork +20000

Vincent Norrman +25000

Vince Whaley +25000

Robby Shelton +25000

Nick Hardy +25000

Jorge Campillo +25000

Chan Kim +25000

Carson Young +25000

Zach Johnson +30000

Tyler Duncan +30000

Troy Merritt +30000

Parker Coody +30000

Nico Echavarria +30000

Lanto Griffin +30000

Kevin Streelman +30000

Hayden Springer +30000

Grayson Murray +30000

Erik Barnes +30000

Brandon Wu +30000

Ben Martin +30000

Alex Smalley +30000

Stewart Cink +35000

Matt NeSmith +35000

Mac Meissner +35000

Kevin Dougherty +35000

Zac Blair +40000

Roger Sloan +40000

Rico Hoey +40000

Pierceson Coody +40000

Nicholas Lindheim +40000

Hayden Buckley +40000

Harrison Endycott +40000

Chez Reavie +40000

Camilo Villegas +40000

Callum Tarren +40000

Bronson Burgoon +40000

Wilson Furr +50000

Rafael Campos +50000

Patrick Fishburn +50000

Padraig Harrington +50000

Kevin Chappell +50000

Ben Kohles +50000

Tyson Alexander +60000

Tom Whitney +60000

Norman Xiong +60000

David Lipsky +60000

Adrien Dumont De Chassart +60000

Trace Crowe +80000

Ryan McCormick +80000

Luke Donald +80000

Raul Pereda +100000

Jimmy Walker +100000

Brandt Snedeker +100000

Andrew Landry +100000

Josh Teater +150000

Ryan Brehm +200000

Paul Barjon +200000

Scott Gutschewski +250000

Kevin Kisner +250000

J.B. Holmes +250000

Ben Taylor +250000

Blaine Hale Jr. +500000

Ben Willman +500000