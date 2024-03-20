Major championship season may be lurking, but before players can set their sights on the Masters, they must first traverse the final stop of the Florida swing. The 2024 Valspar Championship welcomes a strong field to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, where a difficult finishing stretch coined "The Snake Pit" awaits.

Last week's runners-up at the Players Championship, Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele, are among the cast of players that will make the trip from Ponte Vedra to the Tampa area. The two Americans are joined in the field by a number of their U.S. Ryder Cup teammates, including Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Sam Burns.

Both Spieth and Burns have proved victorious at the Valspar Championship in the past, with Burns claiming back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022. It has been just about a year since Burns has entered the winner's circle and nearly two for both Spieth and Thomas.

They hope to end their skid, with Cameron Young and Tony Finau rounding out the American fold. Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im headline the international contingent and look to find the winner's circle before the tour transitions to Texas for the next couple weeks.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 7:35 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 7:35 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio