The Presidents Cup is returning down under. The PGA Tour and Presidents Cup announced Monday that the 2028 edition of the event will be held at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. This will mark the Presidents Cup's fourth visit to Melbourne with the most recent coming in December 2019 when the U.S. squeaked out a narrow 16 to 14 victory over the international team at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

"On behalf of the PGA Tour, we are excited to bring the 2028 Presidents Cup to Kingston Heath Golf Club as we further cement the history and future of this event in the great city of Melbourne," said PGA Tour Senior Vice President of Championship Management, Matt Rapp. "The Sandbelt region is home to some of the game's most iconic venues, and Kingston Heath has proven to be a world-class host for a number of golf's biggest tournaments. We are looking forward to contesting an incredible Presidents Cup that Australians can take tremendous pride in, showcasing Kingston Heath to golf fans around the world."

Rated one of the best golf courses in Australia, Kingston Heath has crowned notable champions when given the opportunity; Gary Player, Karrie Webb, Tiger Woods and Australia's own Adam Scott have all raised trophies at the Dan Soutar design. Legendary architect Alister Mackenzie led the bunkering process in 1926.

The Presidents Cup is now booked through 2030 following this latest location announcement. The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, is set to host the 2024 version of the team competition with Canadian Mike Weir captaining the international team and Jim Furyk leading the American side.

Two midwest sites in the United States will sandwich the 2028 Presidents Cup at Kingston Heath. In 2026, the Presidents Cup will make its first visit to Medinah Country Club in Illinois — site of the 2012 Ryder Cup and the "Miracle at Medinah." In 2030, the cup will travel to St. Louis, Missouri and be held at Bellerive Country Club, which recently held the 2018 PGA Championship won by Brooks Koepka.