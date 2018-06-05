Adam Scott qualifies for 2018 U.S. Open, extending major championship streak
Scott had to qualify alongside two amateurs in Columbus to make the field at Shinnecock
Adam Scott is currently holding the second-longest streak of consecutive major championship starts with 67, but at the conclusion of Sunday's play at the Memorial Tournament, that run was in jeopardy.
Scott shot a 1-over 73 in the final round in Dublin, leaving him T-35 for the tournament and still outside the top 60 in the world rankings. With only one tournament -- the FedEx St. Jude Classic -- left on the schedule before the U.S. Open at Shinnecock, Scott decided to try and lock up a spot in the field through the sectional qualifying process.
After shooting rounds of 66 and 72 in Columbus while paired with two amateurs, a financial planner and a college golfer from USF, Scott secured a spot in the field.
"I am pumped. It has been an epic day. I haven't played one of these in a long time but I really did enjoy playing today," Scott said of the qualifier process, via PGATour.com.
"It's a nice streak to keep going but it will be better if I win the U.S. Open. I am playing all these majors to win them not just to show up, so I'd like to make the most of this opportunity. Today was a bit of a grind but somehow I've snuck through. The form has been coming around, so if I can have a nice week this week preparing and get myself in shape, I am really looking forward to Shinnecock -- it is one of my favorite venues so I am really happy to be there."
The record for most consecutive major championship starts is held by Sergio Garcia with 75, a run that dates back to the 1999 Open Championship.
