Adam Scott qualifies for 2018 U.S. Open, extending major championship streak

Adam Scott is currently holding the second-longest streak of consecutive major championship starts with 67, but at the conclusion of Sunday's play at the Memorial Tournament, that run was in jeopardy.

Scott shot a 1-over 73 in the final round in Dublin, leaving him T-35 for the tournament and still outside the top 60 in the world rankings. With only one tournament -- the FedEx St. Jude Classic -- left on the schedule before the U.S. Open at Shinnecock, Scott decided to try and lock up a spot in the field through the sectional qualifying process.

After shooting rounds of 66 and 72 in Columbus while paired with two amateurs, a financial planner and a college golfer from USF, Scott secured a spot in the field.

"I am pumped. It has been an epic day. I haven't played one of these in a long time but I really did enjoy playing today," Scott said of the qualifier process, via PGATour.com.

"It's a nice streak to keep going but it will be better if I win the U.S. Open. I am playing all these majors to win them not just to show up, so I'd like to make the most of this opportunity. Today was a bit of a grind but somehow I've snuck through. The form has been coming around, so if I can have a nice week this week preparing and get myself in shape, I am really looking forward to Shinnecock -- it is one of my favorite venues so I am really happy to be there."

The record for most consecutive major championship starts is held by Sergio Garcia with 75, a run that dates back to the 1999 Open Championship.