The PGA Tour traveled to Bay Hill for the fourth signature event of the season, the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, with a familiar name once again taking home the winner's check. Running away from the field for a five-stroke victory, Scottie Scheffler slipped on his second red cardigan in the last three years and claimed the $4 million top prize as part of the $20 million signature event purse.
The $4 million winner's share was the same as the Genesis Invitational but exceeded the amount from The Sentry and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the two other signature events to take place this year. The win represents Scheffler's first on the PGA Tour since the 2023 Players Championship where he received a record $4.5 million. The world No. 1 is set to defend his title at TPC Sawgrass next week.
Scheffler may have been the only player to take home a trophy, but he was not the only to clear seven figures as Wyndham Clark collected $2.2 million for his runner-up performance. With a major championship and a pair of signature event titles under his belt, the American has been rewarded handsomely over the past year for his performance in big events.
Shane Lowry collected $1.4 million with his second straight quality tournament in Florida. The generous paydays did not stop there; they trickled down the leaderboard with everyone inside the top 36 receiving a check worth at least $100,000.
Let's take a look at the payout list for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational for the 58 players who made the weekend at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money, purse
Total Purse: $20 million
1st: $4,000,000
2nd: $2,200,000
3rd: $1,400,000
4th: $1,000,000
5th: $840,000
6th: $760,000
7th: $700,000
8th: $646,000
9th: $600,000
10th: $556,000
11th: $514,000
12th: $472,000
13th: $430,000
14th: $389,000
15th: $369,000
16th: $349,000
17th: $329,000
18th: $309,000
19th: $289,000
20th: $269,000
21st: $250,000
22nd: $233,000
23rd: $216,000
24th: $200,000
25th: $184,000
26th: $168,000
27th: $161,000
28th: $154,000
29th: $147,000
30th: $140,000
31st: $133,000
32nd: $126,000
33rd: $119,000
34th: $114,000
35th: $109,000
36th: $104,000
37th: $99,000
38th: $94,000
39th: $90,000
40th: $86,000
41st: $82,000
42nd: $78,000
43rd: $74,000
44th: $70,000
45th: $66,000
46th: $62,000
47th: $58,000
48th: $56,000
49th: $54,000
50th: $52,000
51st: $51,000
52nd: $50,000
53rd: $49,000
54th: $48,000
55th: $47,000
56th: $46,000
57th: $45,000
58th: $44,000