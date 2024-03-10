The PGA Tour traveled to Bay Hill for the fourth signature event of the season, the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, with a familiar name once again taking home the winner's check. Running away from the field for a five-stroke victory, Scottie Scheffler slipped on his second red cardigan in the last three years and claimed the $4 million top prize as part of the $20 million signature event purse.

The $4 million winner's share was the same as the Genesis Invitational but exceeded the amount from The Sentry and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the two other signature events to take place this year. The win represents Scheffler's first on the PGA Tour since the 2023 Players Championship where he received a record $4.5 million. The world No. 1 is set to defend his title at TPC Sawgrass next week.

Scheffler may have been the only player to take home a trophy, but he was not the only to clear seven figures as Wyndham Clark collected $2.2 million for his runner-up performance. With a major championship and a pair of signature event titles under his belt, the American has been rewarded handsomely over the past year for his performance in big events.

Shane Lowry collected $1.4 million with his second straight quality tournament in Florida. The generous paydays did not stop there; they trickled down the leaderboard with everyone inside the top 36 receiving a check worth at least $100,000.

Let's take a look at the payout list for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational for the 58 players who made the weekend at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money, purse

Total Purse: $20 million

1st: $4,000,000

2nd: $2,200,000

3rd: $1,400,000

4th: $1,000,000

5th: $840,000

6th: $760,000

7th: $700,000

8th: $646,000

9th: $600,000

10th: $556,000

11th: $514,000

12th: $472,000

13th: $430,000

14th: $389,000

15th: $369,000

16th: $349,000

17th: $329,000

18th: $309,000

19th: $289,000

20th: $269,000

21st: $250,000

22nd: $233,000

23rd: $216,000

24th: $200,000

25th: $184,000

26th: $168,000

27th: $161,000

28th: $154,000

29th: $147,000

30th: $140,000

31st: $133,000

32nd: $126,000

33rd: $119,000

34th: $114,000

35th: $109,000

36th: $104,000

37th: $99,000

38th: $94,000

39th: $90,000

40th: $86,000

41st: $82,000

42nd: $78,000

43rd: $74,000

44th: $70,000

45th: $66,000

46th: $62,000

47th: $58,000

48th: $56,000

49th: $54,000

50th: $52,000

51st: $51,000

52nd: $50,000

53rd: $49,000

54th: $48,000

55th: $47,000

56th: $46,000

57th: $45,000

58th: $44,000