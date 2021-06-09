Given its reputation as a gentleman's game, golf is not normally the sort of sport that sees bitter feuds between competitors play out in public. That makes it all that more noteworthy that the hottest topic in the PGA over the last few weeks has been an ongoing war of words between two of the biggest names in the sport: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

Over the past several weeks, a feud between Koepka and DeChambeau -- dating back the past two years -- has spilled into the public eye, causing considerable buzz during golf's major season. From Koepka's side of the dispute, the four-time major champion has raised DeChambeau's ire with a pair of stunts, such as openly displaying his contempt for the U.S. Open champion during an interview and offering free beer to anyone ejected from the Memorial Tournament for heckling DeChambeau.

Speaking to reporters about his feud with DeChambeau, Koepka expressed his belief that the spat is benefitting golf. Here what he said, via ESPN:

"I think it's good for the game. I really do. The fact that golf's on pretty much every news outlet for about two weeks pretty consistently, I think that's a good thing. It's growing the game [with] the younger generation. I get the traditionalists who don't agree with it. I understand that, but I think to grow the game you've got to reach out to the younger generation. And I don't want to say that's what this is, but it's reaching out to a whole bunch of people. It's getting golf in front of people. I think it's good for the game"

Koepka and DeChambeau's feud made headlines largely as the result of a viral moment from the PGA Championship, when Koepka was seen rolling his eyes and using some choice language about DeChambeau during a leaked interview with Golf Channel. Speaking about that incident, Koepka explained that he had been distracted by DeChambeau talking loudly near the media, but that he isn't bothered by the matter being made public.

"I'm okay with anything I do," Koepka said. "I don't really live with regrets. It's nothing I'm terribly upset about. From everybody I spoke to, it is what it is and move on."

The next chapter of Koepka and DeChambeau's dispute, as well as all storylines concerning the rest of the PGA, will take place this weekend at the Palmetto Championship at Conagree in South Carolina.