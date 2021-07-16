The beef between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka has officially traversed the Atlantic Ocean. A day after DeChambeau laid into his equipment following an opening-round 1-over 70 at the 2021 Open Championship by saying his driver "sucks," Koepka on Friday took his time in the media spotlight post-round to troll his nemesis by leaning the exact opposite direction.

"Drove the ball great," Koepka said on Golf Channel with a slight grin, acknowleding what was coming next was an apparent subtle troll. "Love my driver. Everything is going really well."

Koepka had a little pep in his step side-swiping DeChambeau and he has good reason for it, too. Not only was it an opportunity too good to pass up in the ongoing beef between the two, but it came after Koepka put himself in contention entering the weekend after a 4-under 66 on Friday. That thrust him inside the top 10 on the leaderboard after his round and should once again keep him in the mix amongst the thoroughbreds to potentially win a fifth career major championship.

"I'm doing everything right, or at least I feel like I am," said Koepka summing up his round and looking ahead to the weekend. "Just need to clean up some stuff and I'll be fine."