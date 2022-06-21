Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa has pledged his fealty to the PGA Tour even as the rival league ostensibly trying to pluck him from the Tour has gained momentum. On Tuesday, Morikawa denied rumors that he would leave the PGA Tour to follow Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed to LIV Golf.

It's unclear where these rumors started or who was even discussing them, but Morikawa was adamant about his allegiance to the PGA Tour going forward, which given how the last few weeks have gone is a nice win for Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Just your No. 11 money winner on PIP here to say good morning to everyone! Last week at my press conference, I said the media loves creating drama. Sure enough, I woke up this morning to everyone thinking I'm next. Not to say I told you so but…I told you so. To state for the record, once again, you all are absolutely wrong. I've said it since February at Riviera that I'm here to stay on the PGA Tour, and nothing has changed. Now if you'll excuse me, I've got some cereal to pour in my milk.

Justin Thomas, who has also been steadfast in his commitment to the PGA Tour, responded somewhat hilariously to Morikawa's choice -- not as it relates to the tour on which he's playing but rather how he's eating his breakfast.

All of this happened in the wake of the Koepka news, which dropped early Tuesday. The No. 19 player in the world jumped ship to LIV Golf, and after a brief armistice for the United States Open, it appears that the two leagues are back in battle with another for the future of regular season professional golf.

Morikawa was asked about how taxing it's been on him as a top five player in the world last week at Brookline. He confessed that parts of it are fun (because who doesn't love NBA or NFL free agency?) but that it was also quite tiring.

"I think when you wake up and I'm texting my agent or I'm texting my friend about, 'Hey, did you hear about this or I'm getting news about this,' it's fun, it's exciting because it is gossip. Who doesn't like gossip, right?" said Morikawa. "But it also becomes a distraction, and you don't want to be focused on this or that. You want to be focused on playing golf."

Morikawa is not in the field this week at the Travelers Championship, but he will defend his Open Championship title in three weeks at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

