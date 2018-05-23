Fan pays $50,000 at Tiger Jam to caddie for Tiger Woods at Hero World Challenge

How much would you have to be paid to carry a 40-pound bag in sweltering heat for somebody who hasn't won a golf tournament in nearly five years? Probably not a lot, right? Unless that person is Tiger Woods, I suppose, in which case somebody would apparently pay $50,000 for the honor.

That's how much Woods raised at a live auction at his 20th annual Tiger Jam in Las Vegas last week. The winner will caddie for Big Cat during the pro am of the 2018 Hero World Challenge, which Woods also hosts in the Bahamas.

This is a bit different from the time Sergio Garcia allowed a Twitter fan to caddie for him after a 206-day campaign. The $50,000 will go to benefit the TGR Foundation.