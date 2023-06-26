Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL) has announced the second of its six team ownership groups. Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has dipped its toes into the golf space with the announcement of a team that will represent Boston and the greater New England area. FSG's Boston franchise joins Seven Seven Six's (776) founder Alexis Ohanian and tennis superstars Serena Williams and Venus Williams' Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC). A name for the Boston team will be announced at a later date.

League play begins in January 2024.

This is not FSG's first foray into the world of sports as it is the parent company of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club and the Pittsburgh Penguins. FSG was a part of the initial investment group in TMRW Sports in October 2022 and possesses a wide-ranging portfolio.

Before coming to the PGA Tour, commissioner Jay Monahan served as Executive Vice President at FSG.

"Fenway Sports Group has been a believer in TMRW Sports from our first conversations and it's fitting to welcome them as the next TGL ownership group with their acquisition of the Boston team," TGL CEO Mike McCarley said. "Boston sports fans are well-known for their passion and commitment to their teams, no matter the sport. The team at FSG is uniquely positioned to help build an expanding community for fans of golf and embracing that audience is foundational to the Boston's TGL team's mission. Their deep experience in owning and operating championship-level teams across MLB, Premier League and NHL is a testament to their commitment to excellence."

TGL commands the services of four of the top-10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings. Its roster of players has combined for 28 major championships, 188 PGA Tour victories and 865 weeks at world No. 1.

TGL currently has 12 players on board as it aims to fill out six teams of three PGA Tour players each. The Monday night league includes Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott and Justin Thomas in addition to McIlroy and Woods.

"We are excited for this new journey as one of the six inaugural TGL teams in honor of a city whose love and passion for sports is unparalleled," FSG's Principal Owner John Henry and Chairman Tom Werner said. "Through this new, tech-focused version of the game, New England sports fans will soon have a team of world-class PGA Tour players to cheer for and redefine for this community what it means to play the game in the modern era. We owe tremendous thanks to Tiger, Rory, and Mike for creating this innovative new league and allowing us to be present at its creation. We are excited to reveal more details later this summer and fall when we'll unveil an official name and team members who will represent this great city and region."

In partnership with the PGA Tour, the TGL will consist of a 15-match regular season schedule with playoffs to follow. The six teams will face each other in two-hour head-to-head matches that is digestible for both the viewer at home and those up close and personal in the stands. Players will strike full shots -- both off the tee and approaches into the green -- into a simulator while short-game shots will take place in front of fans in a new arena built on the Palm Beach State campus in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.