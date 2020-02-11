Genesis Invitational predictions, odds 2020: Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson picks from PGA insider

The PGA Tour wraps up its West Coast swing at historic Riviera Country Club this week with the 2020 Genesis Invitational, also called the Genesis Open. The event features a full field of the world's top players, including new No. 1 Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman is the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2020 Genesis Invitational odds after returning to the top of the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time since 2015.

The 32-year-old, who broke a record with 53 months between No. 1 rankings, will be joined in the 2020 Genesis Open field by a who's who of the golf world. Defending champion J.B. Holmes is a 66-1 longshot, while 2019 runner-up Justin Thomas is the second favorite at 15-2. Before you make any 2020 Genesis Open picks, you need to check out the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is coming off a red-hot year. He featured Woods in his best bets for the Masters and backed Koepka in his picks for the PGA Championship, and both players pulled off victories. In the season-ending Tour Championship, he nailed it, pegging Koepka, McIlroy and Xander Schauffele as main contenders to come out on top, and McIlroy won the event for the second time, Schauffele was second and Koepka tied for third.

Johnson also knows what players need to do to win at Riviera. Before the 2017 Genesis Open, he had Dustin Johnson among his best of the rest, saying it was "hard to pass on his record at Riviera with six top-10s in nine starts." The 35-year-old ran away with the event, winning by five strokes. Last year, he pegged Thomas as one of his best bets, and the young golfer had the 54-hole lead, but had to play 32 holes on Sunday and lost by a stroke to J.B. Holmes.

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf statistics database, has released his highly confident 2020 Genesis Open picks, and they will surprise you.

Top 2020 Genesis Open expert picks

Johnson wants no part of Brooks Koepka, even though until Monday he was the world's No. 1 golfer. The four-time major winner has never dominated on the West Coast, and Johnson sees no sign of his game turning around. He's a player to fade this week at the Genesis Invitational 2020.

Johnson has been keeping a keen eye on Thomas. The 26-year-old is first in the FedEx Cup standings and fourth in the world. He has also won twice and tied for third at his last three events. He is second on Tour in birdie average with 111 in 22 rounds and is fourth in total shots gained.

The golf expert also has heavily scouted Bubba Watson, who has won at Riviera three times and finished in the top three in his last two starts. The 41-year-old ranks third on Tour in driving distance at 316.3 yards and is ninth in total shots gained. He also has been putting well, ranking 14th in shots gained putting. Watson was third on putts inside 10 feet and second in greens hit at the Farmers two weeks ago.

How to make 2020 Genesis Open predictions

This week, Johnson is all over a giant long shot who has played well during the West Coast swing. This veteran has been strong around the greens and could be ready to pull off another victory. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

2020 Genesis Open odds

Rory McIlroy 7-1

Justin Thomas 15-2

Jon Rahm 8-1

Dustin Johnson 14-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Bubba Watson 22-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Jason Day 33-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Matt Kuchar 45-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Bryson DeChambeau 55-1

Collin Morikawa 60-1

Abraham Ancer 66-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

J.B. Holmes 66-1

Sungjae Im 66-1

Kevin Na 75-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80-1

Nick Taylor 80-1

Ryan Moore 90-1

Scottie Scheffler 90-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1