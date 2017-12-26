'Go get that!' Jordan Spieth tells the story behind his famous line at British Open

The best quotes are often the simplest, and Jordan Spieth's "go get that" during the British Open is no exception. On a 50-foot putt for eagle at the Open, Spieth said those three words to caddie Michael Greller on the 15th green, and the moment became instantly iconic.

But there's a bit more to it than awesome arrogance.

Even though the reaction wasn't rehearsed (and honestly, how could it have been?), it was a bit Pavlovian.

"I had been watching replays of the Open in the gym," Spieth said, via USA Today. "There was a TV in there, and they were playing old Opens. For whatever reason, it intrigued me earlier in the week that the guys, when they made putts, they never went and picked their ball out of the hole. The caddie went and got it on long putts. And I guess that stuck in my head: 'You don't have to pick the ball out of the hole. Michael can go get it.'"

Hilariously, Spieth was also just trying to be respectful and move along the course for poor Matt Kuchar. On the 13th fairway, Spieth had sliced a drive to the right that hit a spectator and went into the sand. Eventually he realized that he had to take a drop when he found that the range wasn't out of bounds, and then had to send Greller to scout out his next shot. This killed a good 20 minutes with Kuchar waiting on the green.

After sinking the putt, Spieth just wanted to get going.

"Michael, when I looked over, he's laughing," Spieth said. "For whatever reason, I didn't want to walk all the way up there. It was pretty far away. He started to walk toward the bag, but I was already walking toward the bag and I was really intense at that point. 'Michael, go get that!'"

Although it was mostly adrenaline, Spieth also said that it was also because he just really wanted to keep rolling.

"It was half being serious, like: 'Go get it quickly because Kuch still needs to putt and we don't need to drag this on," he continued. "I've already been in his way too much the last couple of holes. Let's not do that anymore.' And it was half intense — 'Pick that ball out of the hole.'"

Little did he know that the moment would become a defining one in British Open history.