Perhaps golf fans will get a Happy Gilmore sequel after all. A Bloomington South (Ind.) senior named Happy Gilmore recently announced his commitment to play golf at Ball State.

According to USA Today, Gilmore's first name is Landon, but he began going by "Happy" as a nickname when he competed in golf tournaments at the age of six. Unlike the character that actor Adam Sandler played in the 1996 film, this Happy Gilmore doesn't have any experience playing hockey.

Gilmore played for the Bloomington South High School boys golf team since he was a freshman. The future Ball State golfer recently shot a 66 at the U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier, and is ranked No. 497 in the Golfweek/Sagarin boys rankings.

Gilmore tied for seventh place in the Indiana high school boys state tournament earlier this month, and produced an even par showing over 36 holes at the event, which took place at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana. The high school senior also won a regional tournament earlier this month prior to the state tournament.

It's pretty cool that a young golfer embraced the "Happy" nickname and decided to keep going by the iconic movie character. Perhaps Bob Barker could call one of his golf matches at Ball State to really bring the "Happy Gilmore" scenario full-circle.