LOOK: Justin Thomas and his trophy have dinner with Tiger Woods

Justin Thomas, as is the case with most players of this new generation of golf, grew up idolizing Tiger Woods. Thomas, 24, was not even a middle schooler when Woods really came into the public eye, and he remembers his first encounter with Big Cat taking home a tournament back in 2000 at the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

You all remember the famous putt Woods made coming home that Sunday.

Thomas was there that week.

"That's kind of the first memory for me in terms of live and being at a golf tournament," said Thomas of the 2000 PGA Championship. "I wanted to play professional golf; any kid, whatever they are doing, they think they are going to be the best at it and they want to be the best at it, whatever it is.

"But being at the PGA that week, and just hearing the roars, and just hearing everything. And what Tiger was producing out there, I mean ... him and that week was the reason that I was like, 'OK, this is really what I want to do.'"

Seventeen years later, it was Thomas who was lifting the Wanamaker Trophy with Woods cheering him on.

"And then to have him basically cheering me on, how he's been this week or the last couple days, it's ... bizarre, it really is," said Thomas." I was seven years old and watching it in the clubhouse, and he hits the putt on camera, and before it can fall in on TV, I can just hear the roar outside. I'll never forget that.

"It's crazy to be sitting up here now after watching him do his champion's toast and hoping that I'm there one day, and I am."

On Monday, the two had dinner in Florida to talk about whatever it is two PGA Championship winners talk about.

Got to have a great dinner with the PGA champion @JustinThomas34 and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QwVo5aJ0bg — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 15, 2017

"Great dinner!" Thomas wrote on Twitter. "Glad to spend the night with TW. Learned a lot from him through the past few years."