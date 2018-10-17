LOOK: Monster 15-foot gator named after 'Happy Gilmore' character shocks Florida golfers
The members at Buffalo Creek Golf Course apparently have the perfect name for this creature
Don't let anyone tell you that monsters don't exist.
It's not uncommon to see alligators in Florida, especially if you're around water, but what two golfers witnessed this week while working their way through Palmetto's Buffalo Creek Course was not common at all.
As Sage Stryczny shared on Facebook and later with Orlando's WESH Channel 2, he and his father were going from hole to hole when they spotted the biggest gator they've ever seen -- a prehistoric-looking, 15-foot gargantuan species content to roam the greens with a body at least twice the size of a normal gator.
"He was a beast," Stryczny told Tampa's WFLA-TV. "Me and my dad were about to hit off the tee on a par 3, and we saw him laying right on the green ... My dad says he's never seen anything like it in all the years golfing."
Buffalo Creek Golf Course officials, according to WESH, have seen the monstrous gator before. In fact, members at the course have even named the giant reptile, calling him "Chubbs" -- a tribute to the "Happy Gilmore" character who, you know, loses his hand and eventually his life because of an alligator.
"They say Chubbs doesn't bother anyone," per WESH, "and no one bothers him."
Club members went a step further in talking to WFLA-TV, saying they are "more than happy to have Chubbs grace their course, with staff previously claiming he is good for business."
Does this business involve eating people?
In any event, the oversized creature didn't eat anyone or even come close to doing so during his sighting this week, instead moseying down the course with frequent breaks along the way. It's unclear where he ultimately ended up, but you can imagine the scene now.
He crawls off the greens and slides down into the water as adoring Buffalo Golf Course members look on, tears welling in their eyes: "We'll miss you, Syfy Channel gator! We'll miss you indeed!"
-
Tiger blames Ryder Cup on fatigue
Big Cat's struggles in Paris? You can pin them on ... weight loss?
-
2018 CJ Cup odds, picks and best bets
SportsLine simulated the 2018 CJ Cup 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
2018 CJ Cup DFS: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
2018 CJ Cup predictions and picks
The Asian swing gets a big boost this week with a couple massive names
-
Mickelson, Woods tale of the tape
It's never too early to start looking at their Thanksgiving match
-
Leishman takes 2018 CIMB Classic
Leishman held off Bronson Burgoon and Emiliano Grillo for his fourth PGA Tour win