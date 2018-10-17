LOOK: Monster 15-foot gator named after 'Happy Gilmore' character shocks Florida golfers

Don't let anyone tell you that monsters don't exist.

It's not uncommon to see alligators in Florida, especially if you're around water, but what two golfers witnessed this week while working their way through Palmetto's Buffalo Creek Course was not common at all.

As Sage Stryczny shared on Facebook and later with Orlando's WESH Channel 2, he and his father were going from hole to hole when they spotted the biggest gator they've ever seen -- a prehistoric-looking, 15-foot gargantuan species content to roam the greens with a body at least twice the size of a normal gator.

"He was a beast," Stryczny told Tampa's WFLA-TV. "Me and my dad were about to hit off the tee on a par 3, and we saw him laying right on the green ... My dad says he's never seen anything like it in all the years golfing."

GIANT GATOR! The famous 15-foot-long alligator named "Chubbs" has lived at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in the Tampa Bay area for years, but still manages to take golfers by surprise when he goes for a stroll! MORE: https://t.co/L7ocLW9Zre pic.twitter.com/iNScLL0DWE — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) October 16, 2018

Buffalo Creek Golf Course officials, according to WESH, have seen the monstrous gator before. In fact, members at the course have even named the giant reptile, calling him "Chubbs" -- a tribute to the "Happy Gilmore" character who, you know, loses his hand and eventually his life because of an alligator.

"They say Chubbs doesn't bother anyone," per WESH, "and no one bothers him."

Club members went a step further in talking to WFLA-TV, saying they are "more than happy to have Chubbs grace their course, with staff previously claiming he is good for business."

Does this business involve eating people?

In any event, the oversized creature didn't eat anyone or even come close to doing so during his sighting this week, instead moseying down the course with frequent breaks along the way. It's unclear where he ultimately ended up, but you can imagine the scene now.

He crawls off the greens and slides down into the water as adoring Buffalo Golf Course members look on, tears welling in their eyes: "We'll miss you, Syfy Channel gator! We'll miss you indeed!"