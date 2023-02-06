Two days after photos surfaced of a new patio structure surrounding the Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course at St. Andrews, plans for the addition are off. St. Andrews Links Trust has decided to yield to the substantial criticism after the photos drew poor reviews over the weekend.

"The stonework at the approach and exit of the bridge was identified as one possible long-term solution," read a statement from the St. Andrews Links Trust. "However, while this installation would have provided some protection, in this instance we believe we are unable to create a look which is in keeping with its iconic setting and have taken the decision to remove it."

The premise was understandable with a goal of preserving the area, which gets trampled daily by tourists and professionals alike who hope to visit and take pictures near the Swilican Bridge.

Stones were laid in a circle leading up to the base of the bridge. While this worked functionally, the aesthetic of a bridge from the 1300s receiving a quick and seemingly hastily arranged makeover was ... not great. Here's a look.

Many famous moments have transpired at this bridge. The most recent came at the 150th Open Championship last year when Tiger Woods walked over the bridge, doffed his cap and continued on up the 18th fairway as slipped from his eyes.

While the importance of this bridge and its place in the game is probably a bit overstated (how could it not be?), this was still a potentially brazen change to one of the most historically significant landmarks in the entire sport.

To the St. Andrews Links Trust's credit, it heard the outcry from the golf community and opted to look for a short-term solution in the form of turf. Here is its full statement that was released on Monday.