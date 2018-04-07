Masters 2018: Phil Mickelson whiffs near the trees to begin his Round 3 at Augusta

Phil Mickelson's last two days at Augusta have been cursed. Just a day after he hit a 3-over 7 on the ninth hole after hitting a tree, the woods once again reared their ugly heads on Saturday. On his very first hole Saturday to begin his Round 3, Mickelson whiffed a swing in the straw, whacking a tree instead and, if not hitting his own head, coming close to doing so.

You can see the full hole here.

Masters 2018: Phil Mickelson | 1st Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/BmyKcRcbYH — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 7, 2018

This came after an errant drive left Mickelson in the forest. Lefty would bogey the second hole after this one, continuing his struggles from Friday.

After shooting a 7-over 79 in the second round, the third isn't off to a much better start for the three-time Masters champ. Through five holes, Mickelson was 4-over 24, indicating that his struggles may not be over. He was at 9-over 173 for the tournament, placing him at 53rd overall.

As he moves forward, Mickelson has to be eyeing that ninth hole with some apprehension. Even after the slow start to the day, if he can come back and dominate the hole that's apparently derailed his entire tournament, that could be a victory -- albeit a Pyrrhic one.