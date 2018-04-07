Masters 2018 tee times, pairings: Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson together on Saturday

With eight major champions in the top 14 of the leaderboard at Augusta National, it's fair to say The Masters will likely live up to the hype in 2018. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson aren't in contention to win, but they made the cut for the weekend while world-class talents like Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will spend the weekend chasing Patrick Reed, the leader at 9 under after shooing the round of the day (66) on a tough Friday for many golfers.

Check out the tee times and pairings for Saturday's third round below: