Masters 2019: Patrick Reed's Champions Dinner menu includes ribeye steak, tiramisu

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Patrick Reed may not have been the most popular winner, but he might be the most popular Masters Champions Dinner host. This year's menu has been unveiled, and 2018 champion Reed will serve bone-in ribeye, caesar and wedge salads, mac and cheese, creamed spinach, corn creme brulee and steamed broccoli. Dessert will be one of my personal favorites: tiramisu.

The bottles of wine Reed will have cost $60 and $100 each. He'll be joined by fellow champions Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Charl Schwartzel, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia, among others.

A newly-slimmed down Reed addressed his weight in a Tuesday press conference by saying that he did it all with Tuesday evening's special dinner in mind.

"I've lost a little, but the reason why I lost a little is because tonight," said Reed. "I knew what kind of menu I was putting out there so I need to leave a little room to be able to fit back into [the green jacket]."

Among the many traditions at Augusta National, this is probably one of the best and certainly one of the favorites of everybody who gets to attend, especially a fresh major champion like Reed still is.

"It's going to be a very fun night," said Reed. "Honestly, I just can't wait to go out and spend time with the past champions and hear different stories and be able to talk to the guys about, you know, how their experience was winning their first.

"Whether it was a couple years ago, last year, whether it was a long time ago. Everyone has their different stories and I just can't wait to kind of be in there and to listen to what they say."

I also wish I could hear what's said at a dinner with so many different (and often contrasting) personalities.