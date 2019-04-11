Masters 2019: Why Dustin Johnson has a chance to shine on the biggest stage in golf

Masters week is here, which means that the most recognizable faces in golf are gathering for the opportunity to join one of the most prestigious clubs in sports. Donning a green jacket is a high point in nearly every golfer's career, and 2019 is going to add another name to the list of winners.

Among those looking to contend is Dustin Johnson, who is playing in his ninth Masters. Johnson's best finish at Augusta National is a tie for fourth in 2016, and he has just one major win in his career (2016 U.S. Open). Johnson has already had a very solid career, but the majors category definitely leaves something to be desired.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk Masters weekend and discuss some of the bigger names at play, including Johnson.

"Dustin, I think, needs it when you look at... [his] legacy," Kanell said. "This is his ninth Masters Tournament, I think it's not so much that he has to win -- I think he's gotta win more majors -- but it does feel like when you're that good you should deliver on the bigger stages. But I don't think it's at any point time to panic on Dustin Johnson."

Bell added that Johnson could distance himself from other younger stars if he wins this Masters.

"I would say that, if you wanna separate yourself and put yourself in another class all-time from the Jordan Spieths and these younger guys ... then yeah, you're gonna need to start putting together a couple more majors," he said.

As good as Johnson is -- he's a former World No. 1 -- he can cement himself in the history books with a win at Augusta this weekend. It's one of the hardest tournaments in sports to win, but Johnson unquestionably has the talent to do it.

Listen to the full episode and subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or iTunes.