Augusta National Golf Club is one of the most pristine parcels of land in the world of golf and will take center stage once again when it hosts the 2024 Masters starting Thursday, April 11. The Masters 2024 will mark the 88th edition of the major and there are expected to be 18 past champions in the 2024 Masters field. Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the world and is coming off a dominant win in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Now, he'll set his sights on a second green jacket after winning at Augusta in 2022.
Scheffler has finished top-20 in all four of his starts in the Masters Tournament and is a 17-2 co-favorite with Rory McIlroy in the 2024 Masters odds. Defending champion Jon Rahm is next in the Masters odds 2024 at 11-1, while Viktor Hovland (15-1) and Jordan Spieth (19-1) round out the top five. Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks or golf predictions, you need to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, considering his recent track record.
McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open.
Top 2024 Masters expert picks
One stunning prediction from McDonald: He is high on Sam Burns, even though Burns is a 55-1 longshot. The 27-year-old product of LSU is already a five-time PGA Tour winner and ranks 20th in the Official World Golf Ranking and 16th in the FedEx Cup standings after piling up four top-10s in his first six starts of the 2024 PGA Tour season.
Burns ranks 17th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained per round this season (1.108) and has been putting lights-out, ranking 14th in strokes gained putting (0.700). After missing the cut in the 2022 Masters, Burns finished 29th at Augusta last season and his growing comfortability with the course could make him a factor at an alluring price. See who else to back here.
How to make 2024 Masters picks, bets
2024 Masters odds, field
Rory McIlroy +850
Scottie Scheffler +850
Jon Rahm +1100
Viktor Hovland +1500
Jordan Spieth +1900
Brooks Koepka +2100
Patrick Cantlay +2100
Cameron Smith +2400
Will Zalatoris +2400
Ludvig Aberg +2400
Justin Thomas +2800
Xander Schauffele +2800
Collin Morikawa +3100
Joaquin Niemann +3100
Hideki Matsuyama +3400
Bryson DeChambeau +3600
Dustin Johnson +3600
Cameron Young +4400
Jason Day +4400
Tony Finau +4400
Max Homa +4400
Tommy Fleetwood +4800
Min Woo Lee +5000
Sam Burns +5500
Matt Fitzpatrick +5500
Sahith Theegala +5500
Wyndham Clark +5500
Shane Lowry +6000
Sung-Jae Im +6500
Tom Kim +7500
Tyrrell Hatton +7500
Patrick Reed +8500
Rickie Fowler +8500
Justin Rose +9000
Corey Conners +9000
Adam Scott +9000
Brian Harman +12000
Tiger Woods +12000
Russell Henley +12000
Jake Knapp +12000
Nicolai Hojgaard +13000
Keegan Bradley +16000
Phil Mickelson +16000
Si Woo Kim +16000
J.T. Poston +16000
Sergio Garcia +16000
Ryan Fox +16000
Thorbjorn Olesen +16000
Eric Cole +16000
Matthieu Pavon +16000
Erik van Rooyen +16000
Gary Woodland +19000
Chris Kirk +19000
Nick Dunlap +19000
Cameron Davis +19000
Adrian Meronk +19000
Sepp Straka +19000
Nick Taylor +19000
Emiliano Grillo +19000
Luke List +21000
Adam Hadwin +21000
Harris English +24000
Charl Schwartzel +28000
Bubba Watson +28000
Kurt Kitayama +28000
Danny Willett +28000
Ryo Hisatsune +28000
Denny McCarthy +28000
Lee Hodges +35000
Taylor Moore +43000
Adam Schenk +43000
Lucas Glover +43000
Grayson Murray +55000
Christo Lamprecht +55000
Santiago De La Fuente +65000
Neal Shipley +65000
Stewart Hagestad +85000
Jasper Stubbs +85000
Zach Johnson +100000