Augusta National Golf Club is one of the most pristine parcels of land in the world of golf and will take center stage once again when it hosts the 2024 Masters starting Thursday, April 11. The Masters 2024 will mark the 88th edition of the major and there are expected to be 18 past champions in the 2024 Masters field. Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the world and is coming off a dominant win in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Now, he'll set his sights on a second green jacket after winning at Augusta in 2022.

Scheffler has finished top-20 in all four of his starts in the Masters Tournament and is a 17-2 co-favorite with Rory McIlroy in the 2024 Masters odds. Defending champion Jon Rahm is next in the Masters odds 2024 at 11-1, while Viktor Hovland (15-1) and Jordan Spieth (19-1) round out the top five. Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks or golf predictions, you need to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, considering his recent track record.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open.

Top 2024 Masters expert picks

One stunning prediction from McDonald: He is high on Sam Burns, even though Burns is a 55-1 longshot. The 27-year-old product of LSU is already a five-time PGA Tour winner and ranks 20th in the Official World Golf Ranking and 16th in the FedEx Cup standings after piling up four top-10s in his first six starts of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Burns ranks 17th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained per round this season (1.108) and has been putting lights-out, ranking 14th in strokes gained putting (0.700). After missing the cut in the 2022 Masters, Burns finished 29th at Augusta last season and his growing comfortability with the course could make him a factor at an alluring price. See who else to back here.

2024 Masters odds, field

Rory McIlroy +850

Scottie Scheffler +850

Jon Rahm +1100

Viktor Hovland +1500

Jordan Spieth +1900

Brooks Koepka +2100

Patrick Cantlay +2100

Cameron Smith +2400

Will Zalatoris +2400

Ludvig Aberg +2400

Justin Thomas +2800

Xander Schauffele +2800

Collin Morikawa +3100

Joaquin Niemann +3100

Hideki Matsuyama +3400

Bryson DeChambeau +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Cameron Young +4400

Jason Day +4400

Tony Finau +4400

Max Homa +4400

Tommy Fleetwood +4800

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sam Burns +5500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Wyndham Clark +5500

Shane Lowry +6000

Sung-Jae Im +6500

Tom Kim +7500

Tyrrell Hatton +7500

Patrick Reed +8500

Rickie Fowler +8500

Justin Rose +9000

Corey Conners +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Brian Harman +12000

Tiger Woods +12000

Russell Henley +12000

Jake Knapp +12000

Nicolai Hojgaard +13000

Keegan Bradley +16000

Phil Mickelson +16000

Si Woo Kim +16000

J.T. Poston +16000

Sergio Garcia +16000

Ryan Fox +16000

Thorbjorn Olesen +16000

Eric Cole +16000

Matthieu Pavon +16000

Erik van Rooyen +16000

Gary Woodland +19000

Chris Kirk +19000

Nick Dunlap +19000

Cameron Davis +19000

Adrian Meronk +19000

Sepp Straka +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Emiliano Grillo +19000

Luke List +21000

Adam Hadwin +21000

Harris English +24000

Charl Schwartzel +28000

Bubba Watson +28000

Kurt Kitayama +28000

Danny Willett +28000

Ryo Hisatsune +28000

Denny McCarthy +28000

Lee Hodges +35000

Taylor Moore +43000

Adam Schenk +43000

Lucas Glover +43000

Grayson Murray +55000

Christo Lamprecht +55000

Santiago De La Fuente +65000

Neal Shipley +65000

Stewart Hagestad +85000

Jasper Stubbs +85000

Zach Johnson +100000