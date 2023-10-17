Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL) is running out of roster spots after Min Woo Lee became the latest player to commit to the league ahead of its January 2024 kickoff. The young Australian is the 20th player to sign on as the league announced an expansion from 18 to 24 players, allowing for some flexibility in each three-man team during the PGA Tour season.

"It's amazing," said Lee. "Look at the roster, it's crazy. It seems like everyone and then there's me. I'm trying to do my best and compete with these guys. These guys, obviously major champions and best in the world. I guess a bit of my fun personality and hopefully I can play some good golf there, too. I really like that, like type of format, team event. I'm not sure what team I'll be on, but yeah, I'll be really excited. Hope I can get a couple of big boys and we can up winning."

Lee is among the younger competitors in the league at just 25 years of age. Alongside Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa, Lee makes up the next generation of golfers of whom fans want to see more. Already wildly popular on social media, Lee's addition means even more eyes will be on the man who impressed at the Players Championship and U.S. Open. Expect Lee to deliver fireworks courtesy of his booming drives, saucy short game and electric personality.

"I hope to be on his [Tiger's] team because I know his trash talking with him and J.T., it's pretty funny, all the stuff," said Lee. "I don't know if I'll be trash talking him because I don't have much to back up against his words, but maybe I can try and throw him off a little bit, but I know he's a man of many talents, so I'm sure he'll be fine."

In partnership with the PGA Tour, TGL will consist of a 15-match regular-season schedule with playoffs to follow. Six teams will face one another in two-hour, head-to-head matches that are meant to be more easily digestible than longer golf events due to their shortened length. Players will strike full shots — both off the tee and approaches into the green — into a simulator with short-game shots happening live in front of fans in the SoFi Center, a new arena built on the Palm Beach State campus in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

TGL commands the services of 13 of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Rankings. Its roster of players has combined for 30 major championships, 202 PGA Tour victories and 886 weeks at world No. 1.

Here are the 20 golfers committed to play in the league:

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

Matt Fitzpatrick

Shane Lowry

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Tom Kim

Billy Horschel

Keegan Bradley

Cameron Young

Sahith Theegala

Min Woo Lee

The big names associated with the league do not stop with those who are hitting the shots. TGL has previously announced four of six team ownership groups. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank leads Atlanta Drive Golf Club. Fenway Sports Group is behind TGL Boston. Reddit's Alexis Ohanian, Serena and Venus Williams — as well as limited partners Alex Morgan, Michell Wie West, Servando Carrasco and the Antetokounmpo brothers — own Los Angeles Golf Club. Mets owner Steven Cohen fronts TGL New York. The two remaining ownership groups remain unnamed.