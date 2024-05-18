The 2024 PGA Championship is underway with two days of pristine golf remaining at one of the nation's best courses. The action in Louisville continues Saturday as the second round wraps up before the third round begins. Valhalla Golf Club should offer an opportunity for some of the best golfers in the world to streak up the leaderboard on Moving Day.

A Friday filled with headlines -- including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler getting arrested outside Valhalla for disobeying a police officer in a traffic-related incident -- should result in a comparatively more calm Round 3 with a stacked leaderboard battling it out for pole position entering the final 18 holes on Sunday.

Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele is out in front at 12 under -- a PGA Championship scoring record through 36 holes -- but he has Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Bryson DeChambeau and Scheffler all within three strokes of his lead. Other big-time names like Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are technically still in contention, but they will need to go low in Round 3 to close their gaps.

Given how much talent in the field, whoever ultimately prevails at Valhalla will surely earn the Wanamaker Trophy and a winner's share that should approach $3 million once it is officially announced by the PGA this weekend.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries, though, we have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2024 PGA Championship from start to finish Saturday along with live streaming of the tournament over the weekend. Be sure to check out our complete PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow along throughout the week.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, May 18



Round 2 continues: 7:15 a.m.

Round 3 start time: 9 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 9 a.m.

Featured Holes -- 9 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 encore: Sunday from 6-10 a.m. on CBS Sports Network