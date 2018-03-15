Nine holes into Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods becomes favorite in 2018 Masters odds
Well that didn't take long for Tiger to become the gambling favorite for Augusta National
Tiger Woods might win the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week at Bay Hill, but most folks are already thinking about three weeks from now. The 2018 Masters begins in 21 days, and after shooting a 33 on his front nine at the API, Woods is now the betting favorite for the first major of the year. Seriously.
Woods, who was at 10-1 earlier this week behind Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, has replaced Johnson as the 8-1 favorite. Johnson and Thomas are both now 9-1 with Jordan Spieth now at 12-1. This seems crazy, but his play over the last two weeks combined with his four green jackets and 13 top 10 finishes actually sort of justify it.
"I love playing Augusta National," Woods said on Tuesday. "I love it. And I know how to play it. Sometimes I don't play it well, but I know how to play it. Just me being out there on those greens and hitting putts and being creative ... there's no other golf course like it in the world and there's no other golf tournament like it. It is literally, it's a players' heaven."
Of course the reaction on Twitter was what you would think -- a mixture of disbelief and awe that a man who is less than a year removed from having his spine fused together is now the gambling favorite to win the preeminent golf event of the year.
