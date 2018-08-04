PGA Championship: Looking back at Phil Mickelson's crazy win in 2005 at Baltusrol

Phil Mickelson took the 2005 PGA Championship over Thomas Bjorn, Steve Elkington, Davis Love III and Tiger Woods, among others. Lefty finished at 4 under overall at Baltusrol in a bizarre Monday finish and took down Bjorn and Elkington by one stroke each with a 72 in the final round.

Maybe the weirdest part of the tournament, which was delayed to Monday by Sunday weather, is that Woods left the premises on Sunday after finishing up, despite being in the house at 2 under with players still out on the course to finish on Monday. There was a real scenario in which Woods could have found himself in a playoff that he was unable to play because he was home in Florida.

The victory for Mickelson came on the back of a 67-65 start, and he held on with a 72-72 finish despite a bumpy final round. Mickelson started the last round tied with Love III at 6 under, but a run of four bogeys in five holes in the middle of his round almost left him undone. His finish, though, included a pretty great up-and-down birdie at the 72nd hole for the victory.

The major win was the second of Mickelson's career after his 2004 Masters win, and it started a stretch where he nearly won three in a row. Following this win, Mickelson also took the 2006 Masters and somewhat famously finished runner up at the 2006 U.S. Open.