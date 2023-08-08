Rory McIlroy will likely be among the top PGA DFS picks this week for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. McIlroy is the defending FedEx Cup champion, and he's finished T-9 or better in each of his last seven starts on the PGA Tour. However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023, which gets underway from TPC Southwind on Thursday, Aug. 10. With a PGA DFS player pool featuring fellow major champions like Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Jason Day, PGA DFS players will have to decide which golfers are worth investing in.

Can any of those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 is Viktor Hovland at $10,200 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel. Hovland certainly has the game to return value at TPC Southwind this week. The 25-year-old has recorded one win and seven top-10 finishes this season, and he's finished T-25 or better in six of his last seven starts overall.

Hovland has been able to secure those impressive results thanks to his all-around game. In fact, Hovland enters this week's event ranked eighth in scoring average (69.36), 10th in birdie average (4.25) and 13th in strokes gained: total (1.420). He also ranks seventh in strokes gained: off the tee (0.702), 21st in strokes gained: approach to green (0.546) and 31st in putting average (1.731). He's a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Jon Rahm at $11,100 on DraftKings and $12,100 on FanDuel. Rahm is ranked first in the FedEx Cup standings after securing four wins and 10 top-10 finishes this season. He's also had success at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in recent years, securing a T-5 finish in 2022.

The Spaniard ranks first in birdie average (4.61), second in scoring average (68.68) and second in strokes gained: total (2.244) this season. His ability to consistently put himself in advantageous positions has allowed Rahm to also rank third in putting average (1.700). Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship DFS lineups

