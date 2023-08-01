Building the perfect PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 Wyndham Championship will certainly be a difficult task. With major champions like Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and Shane Lowry in the PGA DFS player pool, it's hard to determine which one to include in your 2023 Wyndham Championship PGA DFS lineups. Thomas is a 15-time winner on the PGA Tour, but he's struggled mightily in recent weeks. In fact, Thomas has missed the cut in five of his last seven starts, including three of his last four.

Should Thomas be part of your PGA DFS lineups for the Wyndham Championship 2023? Or should you roster a player like Lowry, who's finished T-20 or better in three of his last four starts? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Wyndham Championship and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top golf DFS picks for the Wyndham Championship 2023.

Top 2023 Wyndham Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Wyndham Championship 2023 is Brendon Todd at $7,400 on DraftKings and $8,900 on FanDuel. Todd enters this week's event as one of the best putters on tour, which will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

Todd currently ranks 11th in putts per round (28.03), 12th in putting average (1.714), 14th in one-putt percentage (43.13%) and 20th in strokes gained: putting (0.490). Todd is also accurate off the tee, ranking 10th in driving accuracy (67.59%). His ability to consistently drain putts helped the 38-year-old finish T-2 at the John Deere Classic in July.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Si Woo Kim at $9,000 on DraftKings and $11,100 on FanDuel. Kim has racked up one win and five top-10 finishes this season. He's also had success at the Wyndham Championship in his career, securing his first PGA Tour win at Sedgefield Country Club in 2016.

The 28-year-old ranks 12th in driving accuracy (67.50%), 15th in one-putt percentage (43.09%) and 18th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.567). His ability to consistently put himself in advantageous positions has allowed Kim to average just 28.38 putts per round, the 34th-best mark on the PGA Tour. Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at the 2023 Wyndham Championship. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 Wyndham Championship DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, and which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete Wyndham Championship DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.