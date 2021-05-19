With the 2021 PGA Championship taking place on Thursday, the PGA DFS player pool is loaded with the world's top golfers. Former champions like Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas will be among the most expensive players, as will highly-ranked golfers like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. They will all descend upon the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort for a highly competitive second major of the season. The tournament tees off Thursday, when your 2021 PGA Championship DFS strategy should include top-ranked golfers and undervalued sleepers.

Koepka ($9,500 on DraftKings, $11,200 on FanDuel) is a two-time PGA Championship winner, but he's also missed the cut in his last two events.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Two weeks ago at the Wells Fargo Championship, McClure included Viktor Hovland as one of his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Hovland secured a third-place finish, returning over 95 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up almost $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This is the same model that has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

2021 PGA Championship

Watch the 2021 PGA Championship beginning Thursday with Rounds 3-4 streaming live over the weekend on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+. Check out the updated PGA Championship schedule for how to watch the year's second major all week long.

Top 2021 PGA Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the PGA Championship 2021 is Tyrrell Hatton at $8,000 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel. The Englishman is coming off a top-10 finish at the 2021 Zurich Classic, which was his third top-10 of the season. Hatton also has four other top-25 finishes, including at the 2021 Masters.

Hatton is one of the best on tour with an iron in his hands, as he ranks ninth in strokes gained when approaching the green (.750). He often leaves himself with great one-putt opportunities by landing the ball close to the hole, as his average proximity to the cup (33' 10") ranks seventh on tour. The Ocean Course is known for its firm and fast greens, so Hatton's ability to set up short putts makes him one of the top PGA DFS picks this week.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Daniel Berger at $8,700 on DraftKings and $10,300 on FanDuel. Berger is coming off a third-place tie last week and has five top-10 finishes over his last 10 tournaments. He claimed his fourth PGA event in February, when he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by converting four eagles, including one on the 72nd hole.

When Berger gets on a roll, few are better than the Florida State product. He had a 26-round streak of par or better earlier this year, which is the longest on tour, while his 167-hole streak without a three-putt is currently the second-longest. Over one-quarter of all his holes have resulted in either birdies or eagles, and his 4.65 birdie average ranks third on the PGA Tour. Berger ranks 10th in greens in regulation percentage (70.95) and 10th in total strokes gained (1.521), making him one of the top players to target as part of your PGA DFS strategy.

How to set 2021 PGA Championship PGA DFS lineups

An undervalued player is primed to play extremely well this week.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2021 PGA Championship? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.