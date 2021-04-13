Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia have been regulars in PGA DFS lineups for years, but daily fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2021 RBC Heritage, which tees off on Thursday. Johnson, who's the highest priced player on both DraftKings and FanDuel this week, enters this week's event as the No. 1 ranked player in the world and has won 24 PGA Tour events in his career. However, Johnson enters the 2021 RBC Heritage having finished T-28 or worse in each of his last four starts.

Garcia, whose PGA DFS price is $8,600 on DraftKings and $10,300 on FanDuel, missed the cut last week at the Masters. However, Garcia has finished inside the top-10 in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour. Can those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you enter any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games for the 2021 RBC Heritage, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks and daily fantasy golf advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Last week at the Masters, McClure listed Corey Conners among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Conners secured a top-10 finish at Augusta National, returning tournament-winning value at an extremely affordable price. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

Top 2021 RBC Heritage PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the RBC Heritage 2021: Abraham Ancer at $8,900 on DraftKings and $10,700 on FanDuel. Ancer's price tag makes him an affordable piece for PGA DFS rosters this week. That's because Ancer has been playing extremely well in his most recent outings. In fact, the 30-year-old has finished inside the top-25 in five of his last seven starts, which includes a T-5 finish at The American Express.

In addition, Ancer ranks second on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (72.80), 14th in greens in regulation percentage (70.41) and 28th in birdie average (4.27), which means he can return tournament winning value this week.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Webb Simpson at $10,700 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel. Simpson, who's the defending champion of this event, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. In fact, Simpson has recorded seven top-20 finishes in Hilton Head and he set a tournament record at this event in 2020, finishing at 22-under par.

The 35-year-old has also been extremely consistent this season, and he'll enter this week's event ranked inside the top-10 in driving accuracy percentage (71.26), scoring average (69.926) and sand save percentage (62.32), which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

How to set 2021 RBC Heritage PGA DFS lineups

