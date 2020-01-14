PGA DFS, The American Express 2020: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy golf lineups, picks, advice

Before you set your PGA DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for The American Express 2020, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the Sony Open, McClure rostered Cameron Smith on DraftKings. The result: Smith fired three rounds of 68 or under on his way to a score of 11-under par while earning his second career PGA Tour victory. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2020 American Express and has revealed his optimal PGA DFS lineups. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One PGA DFS pick McClure is rostering for The American Express 2020: Russell Knox at $8,100 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel.

Knox enters this week's event having finished inside the top 20 in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. His greens in regulation percentage is what makes him a strong PGA DFS play this week in California. He currently ranks 19th on the PGA Tour having hit 75 percent of greens in regulation this season, which results in more birdie opportunities and more chances to rack up points on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Vaughn Taylor at $9,500 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings.

Taylor, who's finished T-12 or better in each of his last three starts on the PGA Tour, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. The 43-year-old will enter this week's event ranked 21st on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (71.39). His ability to consistently find the fairway off the tee has allowed Taylor to rack up 109 birdies in just 26 rounds this season, which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on both sites. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what 2020 American Express lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.